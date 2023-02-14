Who are the key figures in the public sector’s most significant royal commission?

If you care about the quality of public services and their real-world impact, the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme is the catalyst for reform that’s been waiting to happen for years.

The royal commission is a deep dive into what’s been going wrong for more than a decade, where change is needed and who’s pulling the levers – overtly and covertly.

But it takes time and effort to work through the detail, which is why The Mandarin has committed dedicated resources to dissect what’s really happening for you – not just provide low-hanging fruit.

This stuff is important, and not just for public services and public policy. It’s important for every one of us.

It’s where we learn, discuss and debate where we go next, and how. There’s a whole lot more to this than just shouting at each other. And we’re up for that.

Ahead of the resumption of the robodebt royal commission next week, we have created this special series – The Robodebt Files. It consists of profiles of 10 key players, helping bring you up to speed on many of the major developments so far.

Most of the profiles (just click on the names below) include a link to an unlocked Premium story that further explains the role of these key players, as explained through testimony to the royal commission. These articles will only be free for a limited time only.

The Mandarin continues to lead the way by letting you know what happens every day the royal commission is in session.

Get the inside story, not the soundbites.

For full coverage of the robodebt royal commission, plus access to other high-quality public sector content, click here to become a Mandarin Premium subscriber.

The Robodebt Files: Key player profiles: