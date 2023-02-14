Name: Kathryn Campbell

Role during robodebt: Secretary, departments of Human Services and Social Services

Current role: Major-General, ADF, reportedly with a senior role in AUKUS

Why she is appearing at the royal commission: Secretary of both departments responsible for the creation and prosecution of robodebt

Kathryn Campbell directly oversaw the creation and implementation of robodebt. She has been the subject of gruelling examination at the royal commission, which has repeatedly challenged her explanations or lack of knowledge about how advice warning robodebt was unlawful seemingly fell between the administrative cracks.

Also under examination is what steps were taken by Campbell and those who reported to her to assure themselves that robodebt was legal in the face of negating legal advice that never made it past draft form.

Regarded as a can-do senior bureaucrat by the former Coalition regime, especially the Abbott government, Campbell’s reported retention of a circa $900,000 salary in the wake of the robodebt disaster is seen as a key test of public accountability for the royal commission to put on the record. There are no details on Campbell’s current role other than her military rank.

