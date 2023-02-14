The Robodebt Files: Malisa Golightly – DHS deputy secretary

By Julian Bajkowski

February 15, 2023
Malisa Golightly Robodebt
Emma Bemrose/Private Media
  •       Name: Malisa Golightly (deceased)
  •       Role during robodebt: Deputy secretary, Human Services
  •       Current role: N/A

Malisa Golightly’s section in Human Services was directly responsible for standing up robodebt as a budget deliverable, as well as its scaling-up and day-to-day operations before she moved to become DepSec at the Department of Home Affairs.

There have been many references in evidence to Golightly’s role in advancing robodebt, mainly her unwavering commitment as the senior executive service officer to ensure the project became a reality.

There is no question of Golightly’s commitment to her mission and job. What can’t be answered definitively is whether this drive to succeed obscured other factors that rendered robodebt unlawful.

Because Golightly can’t give evidence or defend herself, or speak about the actions or motivations of others, there is also a question as to whether she may be used as a shield by those appearing before the royal commission.

