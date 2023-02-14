Name: Maris Stipnieks

Role during robodebt: Former DHS general counsel (program advice and ombudsman)

Current role: Special counsel, lawyerbank

Why he is appearing at the royal commission: Asked the right questions; truthteller and reality-checker; internal lawyer.

Maris Stipnieks may yet go down in the record of the investigation into how robodebt occurred as one of the few public servants who ‘called it straight’ before the scandal erupted.

In a presciently frank exchange with another internal solicitor, Stipnieks described that volume of legal evidence at hand supporting robodebt as “bugger all”, a much underutilised technical phrase. When Stipnieks was presented with the email exchange in evidence, he owned it as a fair call of the situation of the time.

Robodebt was certainly not his call; nor did he resile from the paucity of evidence supporting it, nor seek to obfuscate that. At the end of his evidence, he thanked counsels assisting for making the effort to pronounce his name correctly. Who said courtesy was dead?

READ MORE: ‘Bugger all advice’: Damning email nails robodebt’s epic legal fail