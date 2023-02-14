The Robodebt Files: Annette Musolino – chief legal officer

By Julian Bajkowski

February 15, 2023
Emma Bemrose/Private Media
  •       Name: Annette Musolino
  •       Role during robodebt: Former deputy secretary, chief legal officer, DHS
  •       Current role: Chief operating officer, Services Australia (nee DHS)
  •       Why she is appearing at the royal commission: Had sign-off of robodebt’s legality

After Kathryn Campbell’s obligation as secretary of DSS and DHS to ensure that robodebt was a legally valid construct, Annette Musolino’s role as chief legal for DHS is pivotal. How Musolino formed a view of robodebt’s legality is a key line of inquiry for the royal commission.

There are still a number of questions in this regard likely to be the subject of further examination as well as references to evidence already given.

