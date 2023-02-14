The Robodebt Files: Christopher Birrer – Services Australia deputy CEO

Name: Christopher Birrer

Role during robodebt: First assistant secretary, infrastructure, Department of Defence

Current role: General manager, compliance assurance, Services Australia

Why he is appearing at the royal commission: current owner

Christopher Birrer may have known something of robodebt’s issues before he left Defence for a promotion, but he now owns them publicly and politically as Services Australia’s general manager, compliance assurance.

There is no suggestion Birrer was a participant in robodebt. This said, his evidence provides reflection into how it came into being. Birrer was a diplomat until the end.

“For those in the senior executive band of DHS, you’d have to have been blind and illiterate not to be able to tell from the media what kinds of problems [you were experiencing],” commissioner Catherine Holmes put to Birrer as he attempted to explain how Centrelink’s complaints system has been improved.

“I think that’s a good point, commissioner,” Birrer offered, before clarifying he was not involved at the time robodebt was unleashed in anger in early 2017 and then questioning how those before him came to their conclusions.

