Name: Anna Fredericks

Role during robodebt: Principal lawyer, departments of Human Services, Social Services

Current role: Principal lawyer, Department of Finance

Why she is appearing at the royal commission: Sought legal advice on robodebt’s lawfulness

If there was one royal commission session that defined the dominant management culture of strict hierarchy and complete control, it was personified by the struggles of internal lawyers to conduct even basic legal checks.

In meticulous detail, Anna Fredericks gave evidence of how what could be said about robodebt and by whom was tightly managed, and how external advice never made it past draft form.

“There came into the culture, even at the higher levels, a reticence or fear to raise issues. Colloquially, there was a commentary, no one wanted to give her bad news,” Fredericks said of secretary Kathryn Campbell.

“I would be confident in saying that over time, that in my personal opinion, that was not a positive change in the culture… that secretary [Campbell] could be quite controlling, had particular views, and was not particularly keen or interested to hear views that did not support her views.”

Other lawyers and staff also gave evidence in the same session of the strong views held at the top of Human Services.

