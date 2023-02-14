The Robodebt Files: Hank Jongen – general manager

Name: Hank Jongen

Role during robodebt: General manager, Department of Human Services

Current role: General manager, Services Australia

Why he is appearing at the royal commission: Agency communications maestro, public relations bullet catcher

As Centrelink’s spinner in chief, thick-skinned and battle-tested communications guru Hank Jongen would have been the go-to person to steer robodebt away from the public relations abyss it was careering towards. Instead, he was sidelined when he asked basic questions as to why customers were having difficulties.

Put before the commission, the 50-year veteran of the social security bureaucracy sublimely detailed how an intolerant and control-obsessed upper management layer lost control of the machine they had built and unleashed on the public. Presented with a document outlining an ambitious plan to rapidly scale robodebt even further than its initial reach, Jongen literally laughed as the proposals were so preposterous.

After being cut out of the loop for daring to question the wisdom of robodebt’s grand design, Jongen recanted the golden rule of being contaminated by someone else’s problem.

“I think it’s important to understand that in a hierarchical structure like that, you know, you operate within defined roles… That was really the end of my involvement.”

