Name: Michael Kerr-Brown

Role during robodebt: Executive adviser, data advisory service, Australian Taxation Office

Current role: Assistant director, Data Availability and Transparency Act implementation team, data management, Smarter Data, Australian Taxation Office

Why he is appearing at the royal commission: Detailed ATO’s many problems with how PAYG data was being used to wrongly generate robodebts and why it took the approach it did.

The brutal realpolitik of inter-agency tensions, and what tactics public servants use to survive them, came into rare public view courtesy of Kerr-Brown’s evidence. While robodebt’s stated objective was to weed out welfare overpayments, its material effect was to return around $1 billion to the government’s coffers courtesy of savings. This made denying Human Services the tax data it misused to create robodebts far more difficult than just saying no, or cutting them off.

Kerr-Brown detailed how the “implication” of cutting off the data feed that was already funded would be that “the commissioner [of taxation] can then be accused of making a unilateral decision to cost the budget bottom line $1.2 billion”. In the end, the robodebt wound up blowing a billion-dollar hole in the budget.

