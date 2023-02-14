Name: Robert Whelan

Role during robodebt: General manager of ARL Collect, wholly owned by Panthera Finance

Current role: same

Why he is appearing at the royal commission: Secured lucrative contracts to collect robodebts

The use of commercial debt recovery firms to pursue robodebt victims was one of the scheme’s most contentious and reviled tactics, especially when the first many people knew of alleged debts was via a debt collector. Whelan defended his business’s role in robodebt, and its conduct, as “fair and reasonable”, saying that ARL Collect had secured contracts with Human Services before being bought by Panthera Finance. Panthera Finance was separately prosecuted for unconscionable conduct by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in relation to tactics used to collect commercially generated wrong and erroneous debts.

