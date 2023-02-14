The Robodebt Files: Serena Wilson – DSS deputy secretary

Name: Serena Wilson

Role during Robodebt: Deputy secretary, Department of Social Services

Current role: Has left DSS

Why she is appearing at the royal commission: Key deputy secretary with policy oversight of robodebt.

If there was one senior executive service officer who personified how robodebt dragged otherwise well-meaning public servants into its vortex, it was Serena Wilson. Wilson wore the full force of the royal commission’s interrogative powers to finally extract a series of admissions of failure.

Wilson helmed the policy arm that was supposedly the senior portfolio agency setting the direction for Human Services, yet somehow Human Services wound up calling the shots on robodebt, with the senior agency failing to halt the program, despite many internal warning signs of legal problems.

“I’m ashamed,” she told the royal commission. “In hindsight, I could have spoken up.” She later said “I could have done something then. I wish I had.”

