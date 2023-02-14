With ANAO reports, the devil’s in the details

Those of us who are a little nerdy ought to thank the Australian National Audit Office for dropping a pile of documents for us to dive into last week so that we can learn a bit more about how our bureaucracies are spending taxpayer funds and failing to comply with acceptable standards of reporting and risk management.

The ANAO, of course, does not do this merely so we can satiate our voyeuristic tendencies or amuse ourselves in our spare time. This agency has a fundamental job of keeping politicians and bureaucrats accountable, and some of the revelations in the reports released in the lead-up to senate estimates this week are quite revelationary.

Some of the most savage blows from the ANAO’s audit team are couched in audit jargon so they merit a convenient translation so the point being made is unambiguous.

Let’s look at some of these just to illustrate the point.

The ANAO said the six entities examined in the 2021-22 audits had performance statements that were “largely effective” in meeting performance framework requirements and “accurately reporting” the performance of the entity in achieving its purposes.

Translation: The departments reviewed did not screw everything up in their performance statements.

You need to scratch a bit further when the auditor tells you that a department has not screwed everything up. What did they cock up? How bad was it?

We’re about to find out.

“A total of 31 findings were reported to entities as a result of the 2021–22 performance statements audits. These comprised 10 significant, 11 moderate, and 10 minor findings,” the report says.

This aggregation doesn’t set the world on fire itself but it gives us a picture that some findings are whoppers worthy of attention.

We should first look at some of the top-level remarks made by the ANAO in relation to these performance statement audits.

Look at the language.

The term ‘sufficiently robust’ does a lot of heavy lifting in this report in the context of whether departments were producing things that could be trusted by the reader of reports issued by a department, and, of course, the auditor kicking the tyres.

Context is important here. The ANAO has classified its findings across a range of themes — 19 to be exact. One theme happens to have a large portion of significant and moderate findings in it.

Let’s have a look, shall we?

“The theme with the highest number (14) of significant and moderate findings related to the use of reliable and verifiable methodologies and data sources to support the reported results of individual performance measures,” the report says. “This included methodologies supporting the calculation of results not being sufficiently robust and data sources that were not reliable and verifiable.”

Translation: Departments were preparing and publishing crap.

Two significant audit findings, the report says, related to performance measures that did not “provide an unbiased basis for measurement and assessment”.

Translation: The ANAO uncovered more crap. And there’s more.

“There were two significant and two moderate findings relating to an entity’s inability to provide assurance over the completeness and accuracy of results,” the report says.

“There was one significant and two moderate findings relating to poor recording keeping processes including inadequate oversight by management.”

Some of these findings are extremely disturbing because they read like the result of somebody letting a work experience cohort loose into the record-keeping systems rather than professionals paid reasonable salaries by the taxpayer to get the job done and get it done without making mistakes.

The ANAO does outline the responsibilities of the agencies to produce meaningful information throughout its 68-page report, and this is solid information for readers in both taxpayer land, and those that are currently or aspire to be in the public service.

These references are a reminder of the obligations with which public sector entities must comply, and the findings from the ANAO ought to be firmly in the minds of the government when it begins looking at filling in the gaps in the public service as a part of the process of rejuvenating the joint.

How much of this rubbishy reporting that the ANAO dredges up through its work is actually a result of the public service being gutted over the past decade or so?

READ MORE:

ANAO finds staff turnover and workload measures risk areas for audit quality