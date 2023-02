ChatGPT already in use in politics and public service

In January, the Manchester Evening News reported that a student by the name of Pieter Snepvangers had asked the chatbot developed by OpenAI to put together a 2,000-word essay on social policy. Within 20 minutes, the work by ChatGPT was done, although Snepvangers did some rearranging of the text drawn from the generated answers.

While hardly exemplary, Snepvangers was informed by a lecturer that the essay could pass with a grade of 53. In the words of the instructor, “This could be a student who has attended classes and has engaged with the topic of the unit. The content of the essay could be somebody that’s been in my classes. It wasn’t the most terrible in terms of content.”

On receiving the assessment from the lecturer, Snepvangers could only marvel at what the site had achieved: “20 minutes to produce an essay which is supposed to demonstrate 12 weeks of learning. Not bad.”