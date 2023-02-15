APS Integrity Taskforce set up in response to robodebt royal commission

A taskforce will examine the public service’s integrity, according to the most recent communique from the Secretaries Board.

Within the communique, PM&C secretary Glyn Davis noted the “significant issues” emerging from the ongoing robodebt royal commission, alongside integrity measures already being put in place like the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The taskforce will be responsible for putting together a “comprehensive action plan for APS wide integrity” to identify gaps.

The terms of reference (TORs) for the taskforce state it is “vital” the APS is a leader in integrity.

“A number of recent events, including the Hon Virginia Bell AC’s Inquiry into the Appointment of the Former Prime Minister to Administer Multiple Departments, reflect on the integrity of the APS,” the TORs read.

“The taskforce offers the opportunity to ensure that all possible measures and options for improvement are being explored.

“This work is necessary to ensure high standards of integrity, deliver on government’s expectations around integrity, frame a comprehensive response to the themes emerging from the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme and operate in the interests of the Australian community.”

The robodebt royal commission has not finished its public hearings yet, with the next hearing block scheduled to start on 20 February. The final report is due to government by 18 April 2023.

The TORs state it “will bring together information about initiatives underway across agencies, consider how they intersect, and identify gaps and opportunities to deliver system wide integrity improvements.”

The scope for the taskforce include looking at the culture of the APS, pathways for raising concerns/issues, roles of oversight committees, record keeping, and how legal advice is handled.

“A key focus for the taskforce will be identifying gaps and developing recommendations for actions to ensure the APS is responding in a coordinated and comprehensive manner,” the TORs stated.

The taskforce may also make recommendations to enhance work already underway.

Running for six months, the taskforce will finish up in approximately August 2023.

It will be led by a SES Band 2 from the Attorney-General’s Department, staffed by other public servants from that department as well as the APSC, PM&C, and others.

READ MORE:

Impartiality and accountability are the bedrock of APS culture, commissioner says