Time for Labor to pull the moral trigger on climate change

Experts say the clock is ticking on meaningful action on climate change, and Australia needs to get serious about being the international leader on environmental issues it claims to be. The first step is to recognise while the change will be difficult, it is actually not that complicated.

Carbon credits, offsets, net-zero targets — all a jumble of jargon words stuck to Australia’s climate policy like a wad of chewing gum on the bottom of your shoe. Complexity bias means people are inclined to believe understanding the solution is beyond them but they are generally aware of the problem.

Most hope those in charge, like parliamentarians and the APS, can sort the climate change problem out. But the problem with global warming is time to do anything meaningful about it has been slipping for decades now. That is, if the policy has not already been blundered altogether.

So the existential crisis, like undesirable clumps of remnant gum that have melted off your shoe and are then trampled onto the soft furnishings of your home, sticks.

The tacky gum also becomes the problem of everybody else who occupies the space — an equal risk and inconvenience to the family dog as it is to small children. Now, our negligence or failure to deal with the old gum has become an inherited problem.

According to Polly Hemming, this is how the simple problem that is cutting carbon emissions has played out in Australian politics.

The climate & energy program director of The Australia Institute said that making a difficult solution seem intractable for ordinary people served those who wanted a monopoly on power.

“In Australia, so much is hidden in complexity. A key feature of the government safeguard mechanism is that it is incredibly technocratic and complicated.

“We assume that if we don’t understand it that it must be important. This is a design feature, it’s not an accident,” Hemming told the Climate Integrity Summit on Wednesday.

What’s more, she said the increasing onus on consumers and citizens to identify which major corporations or shonky regulatory bodies were lying to them or pedalling contradictory information served the interests of the private sector and government actors.

“Australia’s biggest polluters have net-zero targets while telling their shareholders that fossil fuel production is increasing. We’ve been given the exhausting and impossible task of deciphering whether claims made by industry, banks and governments are actually consistent with their actions,” Hemming said.

“Similarly, when impossible claims like being a net-zero gas company or selling carbon-neutral petrol, the government sees an opportunity to delay a conversation about phasing out internal combustion engines or stopping fossil fuel exports,” she said.

.@TheAusInstitute ‘s Penny Hemming tells the Climate Integrity Summit in Canberra that “pragmatic policy” is often used as a false counter claim to climate integrity decisions by govt. #auspol #climatechange #climatescience #Canberra pic.twitter.com/KVtEgJ1BKZ — Melissa Coade (@Coadem) February 15, 2023

The researcher went on to explain the federal government’s so-called ‘carbon neutral certification scheme’, known as Climate Active, served to label polluters as climate leaders. This was a false premise, and was not an example of climate integrity, she said.

The community had lost so much trust to fraudulent claims and been told falsehoods in needlessly complex solutions that climate integrity, and truly clean, environmentally friendly policies, needed to be demonstrated and proven as legitimate, Hemming said.

“Over 30% of Australians, according to our polling, say that coal-fired electricity that has been offset, has the same climate impact as 100% renewable energy, and that there would be less need for electric vehicles if all petrol was certified carbon neutral.

“These figures show that it is unreasonable to expect consumers and voters to know whether a carbon-neutral claim is legitimate. It’s also impossible for businesses acting in good faith to know whether they’re actually doing the right thing.

“It should not be up to any of us to put out the constant spot fires of greenwash — climate integrity puts the onus back on government and industry to prove that their climate claims are legitimate,” Hemming said.

Despite the social appetite for action on climate change, as demonstrated by the resounding success of several Independent MPs at last year’s election, Hemming said, she was worried that the opportunity to do something “magnificent” and change the dire course of Australia’s climate policy was being squandered.

For example, she said the rushed Chubb review of Australia’s carbon credits scheme delivered to the government last December ignored industry feedback and delivered a sign-off of the policy without even considering any satellite data.

“In the meantime, minister [Chis] Bowen himself was encouraging participation in the carbon market, and the government while the review was taking place was drafting legislation that explicitly assumed that the review would give Australia’s carbon offsets the all clear,” Hemming said.

“The risk is that to avoid the political costs that come with genuine decarbonisation, the government intends to continue using the policy architecture set up by the previous government, the safeguard mechanism, our offset scheme and creative accounting.”

Legislation to reform the safeguard mechanism, which was introduced by Tony Abbott after Labor’s carbon price was scrapped in 2016, is expected to come before the lower house later this week.

The Albanese government’s plans for the policy is to retain the safeguard mechanism architecture and use regulatory levers to drive down industrial emissions according to legislated carbon targets for 2030 and 2050. However, the proposed scheme has copped wide-ranging criticism for also giving big polluters unlimited carbon credits.

“It must be acknowledged that it comes at the expense of genuine decarbonisation, and when they’re used in bad faith offsets always result in an increase in emissions,” Hemming said.