Your life on hold, again: Centrelink phone queues explode amid staff shortage

Chief executive of Services Australia Rebecca Skinner has admitted that clients of the welfare agency are again facing bloated waiting times, stuck on hold because of chronic staff shortfalls in contact centres as the agency battles to get permanent public servants into customer-facing roles.

In a terse senate estimates hearing on Wednesday, Skinner was repeatedly put on the spot about how her agency calculates and discloses its customer service performance metrics with Greens senator Janet Rice demanding to know why the usual reports could not just be tabled.

“I am disappointed that I haven’t been able to get the full data,” Rice said, hopping into Skinner, who then offered her acting deputy CEO of customer service delivery Jarrod Howard for a question-by-question, cell-by-cell tour of the numbers, before eventually agreeing to table sheet.

Seven-month itch

Rice wanted to know about Centrelink call stats, with Howard revealing that for the seven-month period from the start of this financial year (1 July 2022) until 31 January 2023, there were 25 million calls made to the agency but just 8.35 million answered, with 2.16 million people hanging up (customers terminating calls).

At the employment services line for the same period, Howard said there were 2.87 million calls, of which 844,946 were answered, with 209,990 customers just hanging up.

Put more simply, about two-thirds of customer calls never hit a human operator, and when they did, the average wait time (speed to an answered call) was 18.04 minutes.

What Services Australia did manage to pump out in spades was “congestion messages” that hit 5.8 million.

“That’s a huge increase compared with the last figures we got which was only 1.2 million,” said Rice, which Howard did not dispute.

Protracted hangover

The bloated wait times are a particularly bad sign for Services Australia, which has had conspicuous difficulty with its online and electronic transaction channels for the past decade, especially the notoriously clunky myGov portal, which struggled to weave together multiple agencies, benefits and services that are supposed to interoperate, at least at a basic data and customer identity level.

The problem agencies like Centrelink face is that as they gradually unwind the dispensations and flex that allowed benefits to flow easily during COVID as they tighten the system back up, the friction increases propelling call volumes.

Who you gonna call

Skinner said at that the moment, Howard’s Customer Service Delivery line was 500 staff under its funded average staffing level, adding that “service delivery partners” — better known as outsourcers — “are also struggling to fill all the roles”.

“We are just struggling to fill those roles. And we are working very, very hard on it,” Skinner said.

Cut to the bone

Centrelink’s ongoing struggles, especially to recruit staff, reflect an at-times erratic pursuit of social welfare and service policy by the former government, which sold a dream of online, self-service automation for customers that was hijacked to become a savings-extraction machine.

While robodebt is the albatross that will be hung around the necks of both former ministers and their bureaucrats, who arguably designed the monstrosity, the pursuit of a punitive welfare agenda meted out to both clients and staff, in reality, started far earlier.

In 2015, after the election of the Abbott government, the Australian National Audit Office took a stick to the customer service outcomes created by funding cuts at Centrelink, revealing wait times had ballooned from around 3 minutes to 16 minutes, with the phone system often just having a busy signal.

Digital dystopia

The system doesn’t get the engaged signal now, but the current average call answer time of circa 18 minutes versus 16 minutes seven years ago says plenty about the neglect and frog-marching of exhausted customers onto half-baked digital channels.

The relaunch of myGov by minister for social services Bill Shorten will go some way to fixing that, but the fact that the phone queues are now substantially longer than some seven years ago because staff cannot be found is a grim sign of systemic atrophy.

Minister for Finance and the Public Service has vowed to replace outsourcers and contractors with permanent public servants. The real question now is whether the customer service people will work for that money after having been paid market rather than APS award rates.

It is a wicked problem.

