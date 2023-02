Lowe, Singer take their turns on the senate estimates hotplate

From the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, sizzling on a stake through to vice-regal outrage from the Office of the Governor-General, the senate’s additional estimates this week began to get back into the swing of things.

Only with tiny baby steps, though, because opposition senators are still edging around the many landmines set by their own policies in government. Or rather, they should be edging around them. Some senators barrel right into them.

But first to the man who represents His Majesty King Charles III in Australia, GG David Hurley, or rather his official secretary, Paul Singer, MVO (Google it, mate).