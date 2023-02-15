Mark your calendars: APS-wide bargaining to start next month

The workplace relations bargaining taskforce led by Peter Riordan will aim to commence formal bargaining across the public service before the end of March.

In a statement, the APSC deputy commissioner said a “fair, consultative and employee-focused” way to proceed with bargaining was a focus of the commission since it was established last October.

“The taskforce is well advanced in its preparations and its consultation with agencies and employees,” Riordan said.

“We are ready and we are committed to making this process one that is employee focused, consultative, and helps position the APS as a model employer.”

On Monday, a service-wide subgroup of chief operating officers met to discuss the next steps. Since the taskforce was established, the group has been meeting every month, except for December.

Riordan assured the public service that he was aware of “significant fragmentation” across the standard terms and conditions of the APS.

“We are committed to good faith bargaining and to undertaking APS bargaining as quickly as possible,” Riordan said.

A wide range of government agencies has been consulted by the taskforce to ensure staff are kept informed and supported moving forward.

A taskforce survey of 49,000 public servants, representing almost 30% of the APS, found pay and pay scales (19%), workplace flexibility (17%) and leave entitlements (13%) were the top three conditions that mattered most.

Most respondents said that these three issues should be standardised pay and pay scales (16%), leave entitlements (15%), and workplace flexibility (14%).

The survey was designed to inform the first step of enterprise bargaining.

“We look forward to working with employee representatives and unions in coming months,” the deputy commissioner added.

During the formal negotiations, existing enterprise agreements or industrial instruments will continue to operate for each respective agency until a universal agreement is implemented.

Direct communications from the taskforce will be posted on its website, as well as periodic newsletters.

