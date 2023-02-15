Australian ambassador for gender equality Copus Campbell abused online

Australia’s new ambassador for gender equality has faced online abuse after posting a video on Twitter.

The video has been viewed more than 4.5 million times, with Twitter comments disparaging Stephanie Copus Campbell’s appearance and questioning her gender identity.

In the video, Copus Campbell said she was “honoured” to take on the role.

“I’m incredibly honoured to take on this role as the lead international advocate for Australia’s commitment to gender equality and the human rights of women and girls and persons of diverse gender identities,” the ambassador said.

I am honoured to be Australia’s new Ambassador for Gender Equality. I look forward to promoting 🇦🇺’s commitment to gender equality and the human rights of women and girls, and persons of diverse gender identities. pic.twitter.com/DNF50XXeM7 — Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality (@AusAmbGender) February 8, 2023

The ambassador was announced in the role by foreign affairs minister Penny Wong just before the end of the year.

The tweet has been quote-tweeted 1,811 times, with people such as Donald Trump Jr (former US president Donald Trump’s son) weighing in on the video.

Copus Campbell told ABC radio it was “really disappointing” most comments were about her appearance.

“At the same time, I have to say, it’s given me this absolute platform to take forward this important message,” the ambassador said.

“So who would have thought a retweet from Donald Trump Jr would be doing my work for me in saying why doing this work is so, so very important.”

Copus Campbell added she was not going to shy away from her role.

eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant told The Mandarin the recent attack on the ambassador was “the latest example of the type of abuse frequently faced by women in positions of leadership”.

“And we know that if a woman in the public eye challenges traditional male power structures, human rights or gender issues, she is much more likely to become a target of vicious and vitriolic abuse,” Inman Grant said.

The commissioner pointed to online abuse experienced by former prime minister Julia Gillard, tennis commentator Jelena Dokic, former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern as well as herself.

“Make no mistake about it, this is meant to cause fear and silence women’s voices, forcing some to leave public life,” she said.

“We as a society and as APS leaders need to take a collective stand and ensure this kind of gendered online violence doesn’t become further normalised.”

Inman Grant mentioned her office’s Women in the Spotlight program for women in the public eye.

Not all the comments have been negative. Some, such as one from outgoing sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins, welcomed Copus Campbell to the role.

“With deep expertise, I know Stephanie will continue Australia’s leading role in advancing equality,” Jenkins wrote.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there have been concerns about the safety of the site.

Musk has been culling staff from the platform’s content and moderation team, with advertisers leaving the site for fear their advertisements would appear alongside hate speech.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade moderates abusive comments on official social media accounts where warranted, and works with the eSafety Commission and social media platforms to address breaches of community standards,” a DFAT spokesperson told The Mandarin.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade does not tolerate any form of bullying, harassment and discrimination. Access to professional advice and assistance is available for all staff in need.”

The eSafety commissioner commented online platforms need to “keep stepping up to the challenge of preventing abuse from spreading”.

“I have written to the major platforms about what they are doing to combat volumetric abuse on their platforms and how they are preventing bad actors from returning to their platforms. Big Tech can pick up these signals and address the avalanche of hate in real-time,” Inman Grant said.

“Our Basic Online Safety Expectations specifically call out recidivism and volumetric online abuse and we will not hesitate to use our legal compulsion powers to better understand what companies are – or not doing – to combat this online gender-based violence.”

Inman Grant added companies are required to have built-in safety protections or “safety by design”.