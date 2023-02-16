Commitment to Australia’s future lost in endless climate change rhetoric, politicians say

Senators Sarah Hanson-Young and David Pocock lament the needless complexity of climate policy and decades of state capture that have dragged government action.

In separate addresses, the politicians told a Climate Integrity Summit in Canberra that Australia’s track record on climate change under successive Coalition and Labor governments had wasted time the community would never get back.

The delay was not a legacy future generations would be proud of and showed just how beholden to big polluters Australian lawmakers were, they said.

Hanson-Young said that voters who watched the county burn and flood had focused their minds on what was at stake in the climate change debate.

“The makeup of parliament has changed, and it’s no surprise that the big conversations we’re having right now are focused on the integrity of climate policy.

“But while Australians call for greater action on climate and environment, greenwashing becomes a bigger risk,” the Greens’ environment and water spokesperson said.

“In this place, it is our job to ensure the regulatory systems are robust so that we can transparently and with integrity take real action on the climate crisis.

“One of the biggest challenges we’re facing right now in politics is deciding whether or not it is acceptable to use cheap offsets as a way to facilitate the continued expansion of fossil fuels.”

Adoption of Samuel Review an opp to better safeguard the climate. To avoid worst impacts of #climatechange, the govt should work with greens to decarbonise economy and not focus on complicated schemes but look at root problem of cutting real emissions right now, no time to waste. https://t.co/WU60ALcvg2 — Melissa Coade (@Coadem) February 15, 2023

The Australia Institute hosted the summit in Parliament House on the same week the government planned to introduce legislation overhauling a safeguard mechanism as part of Labor’s emissions reduction plan.

The safeguard mechanism, introduced by Tony Abbot in 2016, has been widely criticised as a limp tool that does not advance climate change or emissions reduction targets.

Even worse, opponents claim the scheme, as well as carbon credits and offset measures actively encourages polluters to continue profiting from deforestation, consumption of fossil fuels and other polluting businesses.

“The argument for dodgy offsets in the government’s safeguard mechanism is a symptom of the bigger greenwashing problem we face, not only across government but industry,” Hanson-Young said.

“What are we safeguarding — the environment, or coal and gas? And what are we telling our voters? Determining how the government’s safeguard mechanism will play a role in regulating some of our biggest polluters is an important question that will inevitably impact everyone,” she said.

On Wednesday, Greens leader Adam Bandt confirmed his party room would support the government’s safeguard mechanism reforms if it agreed to ban any new coal and gas projects.

The Australia Institute’s Polly Hemmings said that after more than a decade of delay in meaningful action under the former Coalition government, the time had come for Australia to do everything it could to curb emissions and help neighbouring countries in the region do the same.

But since Labor came to power last year, the number of new gas and coal projects has jumped from 114 to 117. This will add another 1.7 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions every single year — twice as much as what the global aviation sector contributes.

“The Australian government actually isn’t providing regulation or incentives that will result in absolute emissions reductions that the science says we so desperately need,” Hemming said.

“It appears to be greenwashing its ambitious climate rhetoric by supplying millions and millions of carbon offsets that fossil fuel companies can use to say that they are net-zero.

“Relying on offsets from the land sector instead of actually decarbonising our economy is a problem in and of itself. But it’s made even worse by the fact that most of these offsets are junk. The government knows this,” she said.

Independent senator David Pocock told the conference that while the needless complexity of the safeguard mechanism was frustrating, it was a reality parliamentarians had to deal with. Regrettably, he said, Australia’s so-called climate wars had left the country with interconnected markets and complicated mechanisms that now needed to be retro-fitted to work.

“Clearly some problems require complex solutions but in many cases, and I think almost certainly in the case of climate policy, complexity can give rise to loopholes and unintended consequences,” Pocock said.

“Many of us would agree that there are better solutions than the safeguard mechanism to this particular challenge that we face. But we are where we are,” he said.

Speaking at the #ClimateIntegrity Summit yesterday about the need for integrity in our climate policies. 🇦🇺 has a lot of work to do to become a leader on climate action – a huge challenge and opportunity. pic.twitter.com/yOTdEmlpKv — David Pocock (@DavidPocock) February 15, 2023

An integrity lens and consultative approach with experts and the community was the only way forward for Australia’s climate change policy issues, the senator added.

“Looking at climate policy through this frame reminds us that the problem we’re dealing with does have a moral dimension to it, and also reminds us that we have got a lot of work to do,” Pocock said.

“A 43% [carbon emission reduction target] by 2030 is mediocre at best. We’re a developed economy, we’ve got such a high per capita emissions, and we’re one of the world’s biggest fossil fuel exports in the world, and we’re not doing our fair share,” he said.

Independent MPs Dr Sophie Scamps and Dr Monique Ryan also participated in the summit.

