Services Australia reveals APS tech salaries now +$100k behind market

Labor and Katy Gallagher’s heroic vows to replace the privatised army of contractors and consultants dubbed the ‘coalition of the billing’ — many of whom work on technology-related projects — is off to shaky pre-Budget start after Services Australia confirmed what it actually pays for developers.

Under questioning from ACT senator David Pocock at senate estimates on Wednesday, Services Australia chief information and digital officer Charles McHardie revealed his agency has been paying around $1,300 per day for IT contractors at APS level 5/6 level, roughly the equivalent of $280,000 to $300,000 per year.

Yep, you read that right.

“Just clarifying, an APS five does not earn $ 1,300 a day,” Services Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner swiftly clarified.

Unless they have half a brain for tight coding, can navigate IBM mainframes, the deeper recesses of SAP and still remember some COBOL, it would appear.

The Services Australia ICT Job Stream range for an APS level 5 is $78,487 to $84,693. For an APS level 6 in the same stream, the range is $86,883 to $100,466.

(At $1,300 per day, assuming there are 45 work weeks of five days in a year, $1,300 a day works out at pro-rata of $292,500 a year.)

Of course, contractors don’t get that $1,300 a day in their pocket; labour hire suppliers and tech services firms typically take at least 20% (often more) and there is the equivalent of a 30% casual loading for project-based work that’s part of that split.

But it’s still a huge gap. And it’s a growing part of the Canberra economy, hence Pocock’s pursuit of the logic behind Services Australia’s project-based wind-down of what had essentially been a surge force.

The Pocock effect

One of the reasons Pocock was elected as an ACT senator was his ability to absorb and articulate kitchen-table issues beyond the orthodox dialectic in a fairly quickly growing city experiencing some growing pains.

For whatever reason — and there are many — the two dominant parties have blanked a fairly large cohort of the lower and middle technocracy through the notion of ‘IT contractors’; the programmatic mechanics of the machinery of government, the draftspeople of the apparatus.

Again, for whatever reason (and, again, there are several), the idea of a distinct professional band or classification for technologists in the APS hierarchy has been explicitly rejected by the Canberra APSC machine, with little or no guidance as to how to fix existing problems.

The tech talent catch-up problem has now haunted three successive regimes (Howard, Rudd-Gillard-Rudd and Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison).

Some APS veterans point to the corrosive influence of outsourcing dating back to the Kim Beazley era of the Department of Administrative Services, although this was a global affliction rather than an APS one.

The simple fact is that clerks have never liked computers (unless they can rule them), let alone automation. However, the social and public contract – and expectation – of the government is quite different to a bank, telecommunications carrier or energy provider.

This said, customers still demand a reliable, timely and contemporary experience. Customers of the government can’t help but compare their experiences.

Price fixation

As the late inaugural Digital Transformation Office chief Paul Shetler deftly pointed out some years ago, usually in private, it takes two days to dump a utility you really hate, and three to four years to unseat a democratically elected government. Add three years to five years to change the customer-facing core operating systems.

This is a genuine administrative dilemma.

Pocock seems to understand this and has correctly spotted both an institutional denial of need and a labour-pricing mismatch feeding off that need, unlike two previous governments.

The simple fact is that computers automate easily replicable tasks, thereby eliminating the need for many of the tasks previously assigned to clerks, thus industrialising resistance by default. There is no incentive within the survivalist APS mindset to challenge this institutionalised thinking.

What needs to come is a vision of what comes next. Not a picture of how the public service can deliver something merely a bit better than what it is now.

The level-up

Services Australia basically has two choices. It can continue to undergrade its machinists as unworthy of a higher administrative or intellectual grade, as the orthodoxy of the APS has.

Or it can come closer to meeting the market for tech skills and try to chart a way forward.

If it does meet the market, as it will need to, the political, fiscal and administrative rhetoric will need to change. This is the real challenge, not just for Gallagher but the cabinet. The labour dynamics for technology, indeed technical skills, changed several years ago.

The very fact that Pocock has extracted the huge disparity between APS pay rates and market rates in evidence, and put it on display, should worry senior public servants and ministers alike. It illuminates a key in-house capability failing of government that is not being addressed.

Sometimes leadership, as well as money, is required. The successful execution of the NSW government’s customer service and technology strategy demonstrates this, but it came after years of grassroots cultural change led from the top.

Signs of that willingness to change are still nascent in Canberra. The question is whether the Commonwealth Club and the Clerk’s Club will refuse entry to the reformists again.

An empty club can be a lonely place.

