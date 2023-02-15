Morrison chief of staff called before robodebt royal commission

Charles Wann, former chief of staff to Scott Morrison during Morrison’s time as minister for social services, has been told to front the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme as more senior public servants and political staffers are called and recalled to give evidence into the scandal.

Witness lists released by the royal commission reveal that Marise Payne’s former chief of staff, Megan Lees PSM, has also been called to give evidence as the probe digs into how warnings of unlawfulness were heeded in process of it becoming a budget-saving matter.

The calling of the two former staffers as witnesses is likely to traverse the practices and boundaries of public servants being seconded as ministerial advisers and how they balance their duties and allegiances to their political masters as opposed to their public service roles.

A key line of inquiry of the royal commission has been the interplay of senior and mid-level bureaucrats with ministers’ offices, especially whether public servants knowingly failed to advise those above them or were pressured into ignoring warning signs of illegality.

Several senior and executive level bureaucrats who worked on robdebt have also been recalled. Jason Ryman and Scott Britton, who both worked in the compliance area of the then Department of Human Services, will be examined again, as will Serena Wilson, the former deputy secretary of the Department of Social Services.

A raft of other departmental lawyers has also been called, as have victims and plaintiffs in previous robodebt litigation that led to the scheme being shut down and illegal debts junked.

Barrister Peter Hanks KC, the author of legal textbooks on the application of administrative law in Australia and who publicly warned at a conference that the giant welfare clawback was illegal and defective, has also been called to give evidence.

The royal commission resumes on Monday, February 20, in Brisbane.

READ MORE:

Who are the key figures in the public sector’s most significant royal commission?