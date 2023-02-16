Movers & Shakers: Recruitment starts for new AAT president

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, James Chisholm was promoted to deputy secretary, net zero economy taskforce.

Band 2

Cha Jordanoski moved to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts to take up the role of first assistant secretary, chief financial officer, coming from the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.

Joseph Benjamin Sladic moved to the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations to become chief financial officer, coming from the Department of Health and Aged Care.

Bruce Edwards moved to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to take up the role of division head, coming from the Department of Education.

Band 1

At the Department of Home Affairs, Meredith Byron was promoted to assistant secretary, character and cancellation.

At the same department, Penelope Spies was promoted to commander.

Lyndal Thomson was promoted at Defence to the Defence Intelligence Group.

At the Department of Finance, Kelly Wood was promoted to assistant secretary.

Recruitment opens for new AAT

After being dissolved by the government, the Attorney-General’s Department has begun recruitment for the new Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) president and additional members.

Work is still underway for the new administrative review body which will replace the AAT, but the successful candidate for this AAT president will become the new body’s president.

“It is essential that the new president has the skills, expertise and personal qualities to lead the AAT during a period of significant and exciting reform,” attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said in a statement.

“The appointment is full-time for a period of up to seven years.

“To ensure the recruitment process attracts the strongest possible field of candidates, appropriately qualified individuals can apply for the role directly or be nominated by a third party.”

To address the backlog of AAT claims, expressions of interest have also opened for at least 75 new members.

The government has also released new AAT appointment guidelines, applicable to members but not to the president.

Applications close at 11:55pm on 8 March 2023.

Inaugural CEO of NSW Reconstruction Authority

A former NSW departmental secretary was named the first permanent CEO of the NSW Reconstruction Authority.

Simon Draper has previously had roles such as secretary of the NSW Department of Industry and deputy secretary of the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Draper was appointed to the role following a recruitment process from the NSW public service commission.

“It is a privilege to be asked to lead the NSW Reconstruction Authority as we work with communities across the state to build more resilient places that will protect lives and property,” Draper said in a statement.

Setting up the agency was one of the recommendations of the flood inquiry.

New president of Fair Work Commission

Adam Hatcher was appointed president of the Fair Work Commission, a position he had been acting in.

Employment minister Tony Burke said Hatcher had provided strong leadership since in the role.

“He brings extensive experience to the role, and I am confident he will continue to execute his duties with impartiality and diligence,” Burke said.

“Mr Hatcher’s appointments will officially commence on 19 February 2023 at the conclusion of his current term as acting president.

“I once again thank Justice Iain Ross for his leadership of the FWC over a decade.”

Hatcher has been at the commission since 2013, having previously served as vice president.

Australian Rail Track Corporation Board appointments

Peter Duncan was named chair of the Australian Rail Track Corporation, alongside Dr Collette Burke as a non-executive director of the board.

Both appointments are for three years.

Duncan replaces Warren Truss, who stood down as chair in November last year.

Duncan’s public sector experience includes a few roles within the NSW government, including as deputy chair and commissioner of the NSW Independent Planning Commission, chief executive of NSW Roads and Maritime Services, and director-general of the NSW Department of Services Technology and Administration.

Meanwhile, Burke was the inaugural Victorian chief engineer.

Infrastructure minister Catherine King welcomed both appointments.

“Mr Duncan brings critical experience in governance and risk management, infrastructure and transport to the ARTC Board. His experience will be invaluable in guiding ARTC through the coming years,” the minister said.

“Dr Burke’s extensive experience in engineering and infrastructure will strengthen the Board’s ability to oversee ARTC’s operations, including its network maintenance regime, efforts to improve network resilience and in construction of new sections of the Interstate Network, including Inland Rail.”

Venues NSW chair retires

Tony Shepherd, chair of Venues NSW, has retired from his position after 21 years on the board.

NSW sports minister Alister Henskens thanked Shepherd for his leadership.

“Among his many achievements, Tony was instrumental in the planning and delivery of the new world-class Allianz Stadium, which has cemented NSW as the nation’s premier sports and entertainment destination,” the minister said.

“With the creation of Venues NSW, Tony has been responsible for a diverse portfolio of infrastructure, including stadiums and indoor venues across Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.”

Venues NSW deputy chair Rod McGeoch will serve as interim chair.

Queensland Treasury Corporation CEO appointed

Queensland under treasurer Leon Allen was appointed chief executive officer of the Queensland Treasury Corporation.

Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick said Allen was the “ideal candidate”.

“When governments and institutions across Queensland need to invest in future growth, QTC is their window to the world,” Dick said.

“Leon has been an integral part of Queensland’s world-leading economic response to COVID-19, which has put our state in a position to seize opportunities for future growth.

“His guidance of Treasury has played an important role in restoring the strength of Queensland’s balance sheet post-pandemic.”

Deputy under-treasurer Maryanne Kelly will act as under-treasurer while recruitment for Allen’s replacement is underway.

Australian Chief Environmental Biosecurity Officer starts

The new Australian Chief Environmental Biosecurity Officer, Dr Bertie Hennecke, has started in the role this month.

On DAFF’s website, Hennecke has held roles in agencies such as the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES).

“Dr Hennecke’s background is in natural resource management, invasive species, and agricultural sciences with nearly 30 years of experience in the public service and academia in Australia,” the website stated.

Tassie integrity commissioner reappointed

Greg Melick was reappointed as chief commissioner of the Tasmanian Integrity Commission.

Tasmanian attorney general Elise Archer said Melick was a “highly qualified and nationally respected legal figure”.

“His extensive career includes tribunal experience, special investigator for Cricket Australia, deputy president of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (part-time) since 2014, and a statutory member of both the NSW Casino Control Authority and National Crime Authority.”

Melick’s new five-year term will end on 16 August 2025.

New interim administrator in South Australia district

Colin Davies was named interim administrator for Coober Pedy district council in South Australia.

The appointment of a long-term administrator is expected to take place by March 2023.

Davies’ most recent role was chief executive officer of the Flinders Rangers Council.

South Australian independent member Geoff Brock thanked outgoing administrator Tim Jackson for his work in the role.

“I expect to provide more information on the new administration later this month when the appointment process is completed,” Brock said in a statement.

“Resolving the ongoing issues in Coober Pedy presents a significant challenge, due to the Council’s continuing poor financial position, and its responsibility to properly manage the provision of water and power in the town.

“As interim administrator, Mr Davies will be required to report to me at the end of his term, advising me on the governance issues that remain to be resolved, including any views or recommendations that he may have formed during his tenure about the finances of the Council and a way forward.”