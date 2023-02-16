Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and AvSuper merger off

A merger between the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) and AvSuper will not go ahead.

AvSuper is a members superfund for the aviation industry, while CSC covers Australian government employees.

CSC chief executive officer Damian Hill maintained there was a “positive business case” for the merger and that AvSuper was a “viable merger partner”.

“The merger could not be accommodated within the existing policy and legislative framework for the Commonwealth’s superannuation arrangements,” Hill said in a statement.

In order for a merger to take place, it would need government approval and legislation to be passed.

According to a statement from AVSuper, the legislation would be unlikely to be passed in 2023 “under the current legislative timetable”.

Hill thanked AvSuper for its “openness and willingness to share information’ in the merger process.

AvSuper CEO Michael Sykes thanked CSC for its participation in the due diligence process.

“It’s disappointing that the merger with CSC will not be proceeding further; however, our members need certainty around AvSuper’s future,” Sykes said.

“We thank CSC for their time and consideration of the benefits that a merger could bring to both parties.”

The merger between CSC and AvSuper was first announced back in May 2022.

“The merger […] is seen as an opportunity to bring together two super funds who share a common heritage and provide superannuation to those who serve our country,” a CSC statement read at the time.

“Prior to the election being called, the government agreed to CSC entering into this non-binding MoU with AvSuper to explore this merger.”

Meanwhile, AvSuper has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

“The reasons for our original decision to initiate the EOI process remain and a merger continues to be a necessary step forward in members’ best interests,” AvSuper said in a statement.

“As an immediate next step, we reviewed our shortlisted funds from the initial EOI process.”

