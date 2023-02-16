Aus-PNG partnership in the spotlight with bumper ministerial forum in Canberra

Australia’s enduring friendship with Papua New Guinea as “neighbours and equals” will be reinforced on Friday at the 29th ministerial forum.

Foreign minister Penny Wong will co-chair the forum with her PNG counterpart, Justin Tkatchenko.

Nine ministers representing Australia and 16 from PNG will participate in the meeting at Parliament House in Canberra.

In a statement, Wong said she was looking forward to advancing the modern partnership between both countries.

“In the face of global challenges affecting our region, Australia and Papua New Guinea are working together with new energy in the interests of a safe, peaceful and prosperous Pacific,” she said.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese met with PNG’s James Marape in January for an annual leaders’ dialogue.

On Friday, officials will discuss Australia and PNG’s economic relationship, strategic cooperation for security and stability, as well as social and human development projects.

Australia’s trade and tourism minister Don Farrell said the bilateral relationship included a shared ambition to boost trade and investment relationships.

“We will continue to work together to ensure a mutually beneficial bilateral economic partnership and bolster two-way trade and investment,” Farrell said.

Australia & Papua New Guinea's security is deeply connected. A productive meeting today with PNG Deputy Prime Minister Rosso, Internal Security Minister Tsiamalili, Police Commissioner Manning & Chief Migration Officer Hulahau.

Pat Conroy, minister for international development and the Pacific, described Australia and PNG’s relationship as one connected by culture, churches, labour mobility and sport.

“We are honoured to host the Australia-Papua New Guinea Ministerial Forum which is an opportunity to ensure our partnership grows to reflect contemporary opportunities and challenges,” Conroy said.

