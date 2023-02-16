‘Moral injury’ concerns for APS staff following robodebt revelations

There is increasing recognition in promoting mental health in the workplace of the need to prevent exposure to ‘moral injury’.

‘Moral injury’ is generally defined as the psychological consequences of being required to act against one’s own personal values or moral beliefs in the performance of a professional role.

The concept is well-developed in some sectors, such as the armed forces. Do soldiers experience specific psychological consequences if they do not believe that they are fighting a ‘just war’? Have junior service personnel been forced by more senior officers to perform harmful acts that are inconsistent with their personal beliefs about what is justified in combat?

However, the importance of the concept goes well beyond the extremes of the battlefield. Not uncommonly, it is now extended to workplace settings where individuals are required to participate in actions that really challenge their personal or professional beliefs.

For me, watching the daily grilling of senior public servants at the hearings of the robodebt royal commission has brought this concept starkly into the public sphere.

It appears as if senior officials, who were pressured to respond directly to the instructions of their political masters must have been placed in a psychologically hazardous situation.

I’ve found the responses of different commentators to their explanations, and their obvious distress, fascinating.

Some have expressed disbelief at the apparently easy way in which some senior officials complied with requests or instructions that must have been contrary to reasonable expectations or formal regulations.

Others have expressed the view that such judgments are harsh and do not take account of the complex personal and professional relationships that exist between senior members of the public service and political figures.

Whatever the formal rights and wrongs of the actions of those public service officials, or the eventual findings of the commission, I’m more intrigued by the fact that the general public is now being exposed to the nature of these interactions and the potential harm that has been done to the psychological states of those public officials who have been party to these actions.

While the psychological and broader damage done to those community members exposed to robodebt is the main concern of the royal commission, it is an opportunity to consider the impact on members of the Australian Public Service.

If senior officials were acting in ways that they genuinely believed to be appropriate, legal and justified, then no ‘moral injury’ is likely to have occurred.

However, if they did not hold those views, and were acutely aware that their own actions were in conflict with their own moral or professional standards, then it is highly likely that these events did result in significant psychological injuries.

As these same officials are now subject to much wider public criticism, then it is highly likely that those injuries will now be greatly exacerbated.

One aspect of such public scrutiny will undoubtedly be who is responsible for these injuries. Is the fault simply personal? Are the individuals themselves entirely responsible for such adverse outcomes? If they really questioned such actions, then surely they should have resisted the pressure to proceed.

Such reasoning, however, may well lead to the conclusion that neither the public service employer nor the political officers have any culpability.

Undoubtedly, individuals are responsible for their own actions and will need to be held accountable for their own decisions.

But is it really as simple as that? Should the employing organisation have taken more reasonable steps, or at least had clearer procedures in place, to reduce the chance that senior officials would find themselves in these morally hazardous situations?

Has the employer permitted the development of practices that have so blurred the lines of responsibility and the clear separation between the legitimate roles of elected officials (and their subordinates) and senior public servants, that the chances of being exposed to moral injuries have been greatly increased?

In recent years, our armed forces have been forced to confront not simply the question of whether individual soldiers have acted against the accepted rules of war but whether their organisations have given birth to cultures and practices that not only increase the chance of such actions occurring but, consequently, of causing moral injury to a large number of its employees.

In other words, there is a collective responsibility that needs to be addressed alongside questions of personal accountability.

Similarly, based on the revelations of the robodebt royal commission, it would seem the APS may well need to respond more formally to the same challenges.

Has a culture developed over recent decades that has made it more likely that senior officials will be requested to act in ways that are likely to run contrary to acceptable community standards, or at least to commonly held personal or professional beliefs?

Are policies and procedures in place that reduce the chance that employees will be exposed to such situations?

If not, has the employer failed in one of its most basic health and safety responsibilities?

