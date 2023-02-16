Robodebt royal commission calls extra time to accommodate laggards

The persistently shifting sequence of witnesses hauled before the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has booted the publication of its final report and recommendations into extra time.

The royal commission will now have to wind up and hand down its epic autopsy into public service maladministration, ministerial pressure tactics, implausible deniability and dodgy debt collection by the end of the financial year, or June 30.

The three-month shift in final delivery from the end of March is far from a surprise, given the time it has taken for some witnesses called to appear due to their unavailability for a variety of reasons.

The new timing also shifts the report release date well beyond the May federal Budget, allowing the government to proactively fund responses to myriad of Australian Public Service governance, oversight and record-keeping issues identified.

The shocking state of legal record-keeping, indeed the apparent lack of an accessible and forensic-grade electronic document and records-management system, for two agencies with a huge legal caseload is pretty hard to ignore or underfund now.

It would appear that Microsoft SharePoint was the go-to “oily rag” platform for lawyers at Human Services. But given the difficulties finding many records (assuming they existed in a digital state), don’t be surprised if there are major new funding proposals for ‘fit for purpose’ solutions.

Notably, the Secretaries Board (Prime Minister and Cabinet) revealed this week that a new APS Integrity Taskforce has been created to ferret out and fix many of the “significant issues” emerging from the robodebt royal commission that dovetails neatly into the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Service Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner revealed at senate estimates this week there was an internal inquiry underway at the welfare agency in the wake of revelations of connections between allegedly undeclared lobbyists, a former government services minister and key systems integrators who won big for retooling welfare payments infrastructure.

To be clear, there is no suggestion that robodebt did anything more than apply a clearly defective equation to extrapolate erroneous debts.

“Royal Commissioner Catherine Holmes AC SC advised the Government that a short extension was needed and the Government has agreed. The Royal Commission will now deliver its report on 30 June 2023,” attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said.

“The Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), has amended the Letters Patent to extend the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.”

“The Government acknowledges the considerable work of Commissioner Holmes and her team to date and looks forward to receiving the Royal Commission’s final report,” Dreyfus said.

Look forward. Possibly an understatement.

