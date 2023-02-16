ASIO opposes publication of its university monitoring activities

Australia’s top intelligence agency does not want to highlight foreign interference in universities because it may be misleading and give actionable information about who and what Australia is monitoring.

This is according to the federal government’s response to the powerful committee’s review of national security risks in the higher education and research sector.

The government told the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security that the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) wanted to maintain flexibility in the way it addresses issues related to Australia’s adversaries and the individuals, organisations or sectors they are targeting rather than be required to provide more detail in the annual report.

ASIO’s opposition to the recommendation is the reason given by the government for not supporting this recommendation from a report that had 27 recommendations related to bolstering efforts across the university and government sectors to minimise the chances of foreign influence in the university sector.

Most recommendations with either supported, noted or supported in part by the government.

Home affairs minister Clare O’Neil said the government welcomed the report and its focus on the ways the university sector could be better protected from bad actors seeking to influence Australian universities and steal data.

“Australian universities and research institutions are attractive targets for foreign interference given their important role in developing the technologies that underpin the future of Australia’s economy and defence and security capabilities,” O’Neil said.

“The Australian government works closely with higher education providers to strengthen resilience to foreign interference risks and protect students, staff and research from foreign actors and intelligence services.”

Coalition senator and former PJCIS chair James Paterson welcomed the government’s response.

“Australia has made great progress in recent years hardening our systems and society against foreign interference and the higher education sector is now better equipped to protect our interests and safeguard our values,” Paterson said.

“The introduction of the foreign influence transparency scheme, the espionage and foreign interference act, the universities foreign interference taskforce and the foreign arrangements scheme are all important tools to ensure that our national interest is protected in the higher education sector.”

Groups representing the higher education sector also welcomed the government’s response. Group of Eight chief executive Vicki Thomson said the association representing top universities in Australia had worked closely with the government to protect against foreign interference.

“As the group of universities which invest $7.7 billion annually in research and undertakes 70% of all university-based research, we have been at the forefront of protecting our research from foreign interference,” Thomson said.

“The Go8 acknowledges, however, that protecting our research from foreign interference is a shared responsibility and never a case of ‘job done’ and we support various compliance, reporting and transparency measures to ensure we protect that which must be protected.”

The government told the committee there are many ways the ASIO director-general conveys information about threats, and maintaining a flexible approach was important.

“Apart from the annual report, the Director-General delivers an Annual Threat Assessment and appears before senate committees,” the government response says.

“ASIO regularly briefs the higher education sector on the security environment, and also prepares and disseminates outreach reports on threats to specific sectors, including higher education.

“It would be preferable for ASIO to have maximum flexibility in how it delivers information about threats to higher education, tailored to the specific circumstances at the time.”

