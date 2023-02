Robodebt royal commission is a parade of confused responsibilities

On the desk of former US president Harry Truman stood a small sign proclaiming that “the buck stops here”. The sign was later borrowed by another president, Jimmy Carter.

Sixty-six years after Truman left office, yet another US president, Donald Trump, was asked where the buck stopped for COVID lockdown decisions. His answer: “the buck stops with everybody”.

The two presidential statements represent diametrically opposed views on the responsibilities of office. Truman’s expresses a commitment to individual responsibility. Trump’s, by contrast, expresses one to collective responsibility.