What’s in a name? With Argyle diamonds, quite a lot

‘Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got. I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block.’ As with J.Lo, in the history of Australian diamonds, labels are important.

Today, ‘Argyle diamonds’ and ‘Argyle pinks’ are iconic brands. The story of those brands, along with related ones such as ‘champagne’ and ‘cognac’ diamonds, is a tale of coincidences, twists and incredible flukes.

The etymology of ‘diamond’ is Greek, and is all about hardness and adamance. ‘Argyle’, however, comes from the British Isles, and specifically from Argyll in western Scotland. The Old Gaelic phrase Airer Goídel means, more or less, ‘border region of the Gaels’.

Now associated with preppiness and golf, the Argyle pattern of diagonal lines and stacked diamonds is a traditional tartan of Argyll’s Clan Campbell. For the purposes of Australian diamonds, however, the tartan diamonds are purely coincidental. The Argyle mine took its name from nearby Lake Argyle, which served as the miners’ water source. The lake in turn was named after Argyle Downs, a vast pastoral property established by the famous Durack family.

The Argyle mine was the dividend from a painstaking, highly secretive, decade-long search for diamonds in the Kimberley region of north-western Australia. (Like the famous diamond town of Kimberley in South Africa, the Australian Kimberley took its name from John Wodehouse, 1st Earl of Kimberley and secretary of state for the colonies.)

Ewen Tyler, the leader of the Australian diamond search, named the searchers’ joint venture ‘Kalumburu’, after the Benedictine mission on the Kimberley coast. ‘That obscure name was an ideal choice,’ Tyler said, ‘for what was of necessity a clandestine activity.’ Geologist Maureen Muggeridge, one of the principal diamond searchers, later explained the need for secrecy.

‘You couldn’t say you were looking for diamonds,’ she recalled, ‘because that would spark too much interest. I felt like a character in a James Bond movie or a Wilbur Smith novel.’ To conceal their efforts, the searchers used code words they’d plucked from cricket, history, literature and their own imaginations.

The names of some of the searching companies were as exotic as the codes. ‘Sibeka’, ‘Tanganyika Concessions’, and ‘Conzinc Riotinto of Australia’ (CRA) — the progeny of Rio Tinto Zinc (RTZ) and Broken Hill zinc miner ConZinc Corp. A major London-based mining group, RTZ had been formed in 1873 to recommission an old copper mine in southern Spain.

When CRA joined the Australian diamond search, the Kalumburu JV became the ‘Ashton JV’. The name ‘Ashton’ was chosen without much thought: it happened to be the heading of the 1:250,000 map sheet that showed the centre of the diamond searchers’ target area. The same name was soon re-used when some of the JV partners prepared to float their interests on the Australian Stock Exchange as ‘Ashton Mining’.

In 1978, when the new company was listed on the ASX, frenzied investors climbed over each other to buy a diamond stake. Ashton’s shares were immediately trading at more than three times their issue price.

*

Lake Argyle was home to a fish — the ‘shovel-nosed catfish’ — that was good eating but bad branding. An astute entrepreneur, however, gave it a more appetising name: the ‘silver cobbler’. Thereafter, the humble catfish was welcomed into not very humble restaurants. At the diamond mine, too, there was some clever rebranding.

Brown diamonds accounted for the great majority of the mine’s output; Ewen Tyler said the normal ‘run of the mine’ at Argyle looked like coffee sugar. But the international market for brown diamonds was small and reluctant. Jewellers largely avoided using ‘the b word’ at all.

Sceptical diamantaires were always coming up with new and disparaging names for Argyle’s brown gems. They called them ‘roo poo’, ‘broken beer-bottle’, ‘frozen beer’ and ‘frozen spit’. (The beer references were coincidentally apposite. The Argyle mine was one of the first ‘fly-in/fly-out’ set ups in mainland Australia. Home-brewing competitions were a popular recreation among the FIFO workers in the remote accommodation village.)

Most of the brown Argyle stones were destined to be used in industry for cutting and grinding. Or that was the case until the Argyle miners, advised by marketing consultants and the renowned jeweller Stuart Devlin, relaunched the brown Argyle gems as ‘champagne’ and ‘cognac’ ones.

That decision was spectacularly successful. It altered the economics of the mine, and changed how consumers bought diamonds. Small champagne gems were ideal for mixed settings in sparkling gold that brought out the contrast between the different shades. Amber, mahogany, cinnamon, clove, caramel.

The jewellery industry embraced the gems as the basis for a new way of buying and wearing diamonds. According to historian Rachelle Bergstein, the lower-value stones were perfect for fashion jewellery sold by shopping mall jewellers. They were diamonds a consumer could buy, Bergstein wrote, ‘just because’.

Notwithstanding the success of the Argyle browns, the mine will always be associated with pinks, which get their colour from twisting in the carbon lattices from which they are formed. The twisting causes light to refract in just the right way — to create rose, fuchsia and even burgundy shades. Argyle executive Robyn Ellison called the signature pinks ‘a fabulous fluke of nature’.

Compared to the output of other diamond mines, the percentage of pink diamonds at Argyle was not especially high: less than a hundredth of 1 per cent of the mine’s total annual output. But because of the huge size of the Australian mine, even a small percentage meant a reliable flow of pinks.

In the mine’s first years, most Argyle gems were sold through a distribution arrangement with diamond behemoth De Beers. But the distribution contract allowed the Australians to hold back a proportion of the finest stones for separate sale. Beginning in 1985, the Argyle partners conducted annual tenders to sell the best of the pinks from that share of the mine’s output. These exclusive events, which made the most of the glamorous pairing of the colour pink and the mineral diamond, fed a worldwide craze for Argyle stones.

Mining at Argyle has now ended, and the site is undergoing remediation. The mine’s owners recently held a final tender to sell the remaining stock of pink diamonds. With that event, a fascinating episode in the history of commerce — and marketing — came to an end.

When the Argyle mine was first contemplated, the local Indigenous people expressed mixed views on whether or not to support it going ahead. Perhaps, some people said, it would be a catalyst for investment and economic development in the east Kimberley.

Agreements were struck between the miners and the Traditional Owners for compensation and direct investment in schools and other community infrastructure. When the mine began production, Indigenous people accounted for a higher proportion of the Argyle workforce than they did at most other Australian mines.

But the mine was very much a mixed blessing for the Traditional Owners. Many Indigenous people viewed the mine compensation as inadequate and the mine’s physical impact as unacceptable. The miners made serious efforts to reach a fair compact with Indigenous people, but those efforts had only limited and intermittent success, in part because legislative arrangements for Indigenous rights were underdeveloped for most of the Argyle era. Some laws were overtly hostile to the idea that Indigenous people had a legal and economic interest in natural resources.

In adopting and then retaining the name ‘Argyle’, the diamond miners overlooked a plethora of alternatives, including local ones. Diamonds and the Argyle site appear in Indigenous creation narratives such as the Bandicoot and Barramundi Dreaming stories. Indigenous names of nearby places — such as Doon Doon, Debil Debil, Juwulinpany, Purnululu and Mandangala — mark the long history of Indigenous land ownership and dispossession in the region.

At the very beginning of Argyle, little thought was given to the mine’s name. In the decades that followed, when Kimberley diamonds became widely known and highly prized, few if any people pushed to change the brand. To be sure, names are less important than justice, heritage protection, economic independence and basic fairness. But in hindsight, Australia’s world-famous diamonds should have been given an Australian name.

