Structural issues make climate integrity a problem for the public service

A panel of experts, politicians, former regulators and integrity advocates has slammed the state of Australia’s climate change regime and what it means for democratic integrity, squarely taking aim at the appointment of a former gas executive to lead the Climate Change Authority (CCA) and what that means for public trust.

The CCA is a statutory body that exists to advise the federal government on climate change policy, specifically Australia’s Carbon Farming Initiative (Emissions Reduction Fund), the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting System, including the safeguard mechanism, and other matters as requested by the parliament.

Grant King, who served as managing director of Origin Energy Ltd between 2000 and 2016, was appointed CEO of the agency by the Coalition government in 2021. He will remain in that role for a four-year term.

Addressing a Climate Integrity Summit in Canberra, integrity expert and retired judge Anthony Whealy said there were two problems with an appointment like King’s. In the worst-case conflict-of -interest scenario, it could permit somebody with a vested interest to make a decision according to an agenda of their own.

“It doesn’t happen that often, it’s often more subtle than that,” Whealy said.

“The deal is trying to uncover and see that conflict of interest in operation, and that’s why we have now an anti-corruption commission that’s soon to be launched,” he said, citing the passage of a bill through parliament last year to set up the body.

“[The NAAC] may be looking at situations where that type of conflict of interest exists, but it’s hard to find, so you’ve got to dig underneath with special powers to be able to see,” he said.

But even if that were not to occur, the perception of conflict of interest also impacted public confidence in the integrity of the system. Whealy said that assuming an appointment like King’s meant nothing of his personal integrity and commitment to net-zero by 2050, and his credentials in the business world actually made him a great choice for the role, the perception he might be anything otherwise was hard to ignore.

“The real problem is how he was appointed, because we don’t have a proper appointment system,” Whealy said.

“The trouble with that sort of perception of a conflict of interest is it’s going to dog you every step of the way, so that every decision you make, even though it might appear to have some good aspects to it, there will always be people who legitimately say there are situations where the fossil fuel industry has been preferred or advantaged.”

This posed a grave risk to community trust in the political class and democratic institutions, the former NSW ICAC assistant commissioner added.

“That conflict leads to an absolute distrust on the part of the community in the whole system.

“This question of public appointments and conflicts of interest can be so easily fixed, but of course, you have to have a lot of red tape, and governments don’t like red tape.

“You’ve got to have a panel that’s truly independent that will make a recommendation of three shortlisted candidates and the minister has no discretion to go outside of those candidates.”

Commenting on the capacity of public servants to call out conflicts of interest and corruption, Keiran Pender told the summit that the Public Interest Disclosure Act protecting government employees simply was not working.

The senior lawyer for the Human Rights Law Centre said that if the legal protections to support public servants blow the whistle on wrongdoing either internally — to regulators and oversight bodies — or via the media and parliamentarians, the shameful robodebt saga would not have played out as it did.

“Robodebt, I think, was a really vivid example of so many failures of process, and all I keep thinking is, ‘Why did no one speak up?’ And I know that there were a few murmurs here and there, and during the royal commission, we had a brave person who spoke up internally, and we have evidence [of them going to] the secretary. And none of that was heard,” Pender said.

“Robodebt is a particularly vivid example, but I think [that] in climate and in a number of areas of government policy we’re seeing this more and more — public servants are not comfortable speaking up, and I don’t blame them, because the laws aren’t working and there’s a real absence of support.”

Pender said Australia urgently needed a whistleblower protection authority, similar to the one in the US, that incentivises people to speak up because there was simply nowhere for public servants to go to safely disclose something they suspected went wrong at work.

“If, tomorrow, you saw something bad at work, where would you go? If you’re being underpaid at work, you can go to the Fair Work Ombudsman; if you’re being discriminated against, you can go to the Human Rights Commission; if you want to blow the whistle, you’ve got nowhere to go,” Pender said.

“There are very few lawyers with this expertise, even fewer who will do it without charging a fortune.”

Australia’s broken carbon credit regime, which Pender described as “a fraud on all of us” was ripe for an insider to blow the whistle and supercharge change in the regulatory system. He suggested inefficiencies in Australia’s climate policy, failures in the system and regulators failing to discharge their duty were waiting to be exposed.

“In the US system, they’ve deputised lawyers to become anti-corruption hunters and it’s worked really effectively — we’re talking billions of dollars in recovery by whistleblowers using whistleblowing law,” Pender said.

“Our schemes at the moment in Australia don’t permit that. And I think that really needs to change.

“I think there’s great potential to change and to empower whistleblowers to drive climate action, but we’re not there yet.”

“There are companies that are damaging the environment, and damaging the climate and covering it up. How do we empower brave Australians in their workplace who see wrongdoing, to say something, or just speak up? And then how do we ensure that those people are protected and empowered, not punished for their bravery?”

The HRLC plans to launch its own whistleblower campaign in the coming months, offering public servants the opportunity to make disclosures with pro bono support from a network of Australian barristers and law firms.

READ MORE:

‘Moral injury’ concerns for APS staff following robodebt revelations