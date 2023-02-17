Bank AI to automate government benefits? There’s an app for that, but it’s not for sale

When the Commonwealth Bank of Australia launched its artificial intelligence (AI) augmented platform with the decidedly un-tech name of ‘Benefits Finder’, retail head of Australia’s largest financial institution Angus Sullivan was doing his level best to avoid any comparisons to robodebt.

It was September 2019, and in a feelgood launch at CBA’s schmick new offices in Redfern, the new feature in the bank’s widely-lauded app was being trotted out as a way for the bank to return value to its customers with an unmatched offer: get back money already that’s already yours.

At its simplest, the Benefits Finder can sniff out a customer’s circumstances and suggest what they are entitled to claim from the government, ranging from rebates to vouchers to concessions to wage subsidies.

The CBA’s guesstimate (there’s no official figure) of the total amount of unclaimed benefits each year put forward in 2019 was $10 billion. It will be a lot bigger now thanks to COVID and a lot messier in terms of the different pieces of the puzzle.

But the CBA this week again trotted out its AI for the public good (it’s especially useful before a big profit number or regulatory or parliamentary committee bashing) and declared the tool has now funnelled back more than $1 billion in government funds to customers via the app into consumer and business accounts since launch.

It might seem like a drop in the ocean, given the financial impost of interest rises that banks and their shareholders benefit from at the expense of households, but the fact that CBA has persevered with the tech as a core offering rather than another digital gimmick shows its strategic intent.

If, and it’s still an if, the bank can broadly automate the claiming of benefits and entitlements for its customers, from within the bank’s app, a huge piece of transactional friction for governments (plural) across Australia disappears or dissipates.

Tale of the tape

Of course, government agencies need to also play ball and this is one of the main reasons the flow of money isn’t a lot bigger, which is not to say it’s small or not a success.

The CBA’s league table tells us a lot about where the easy money is hiding.

“The top 5 benefits for personal customers (in order of number of claims started) were:

ASIC Unclaimed Money (more than 295,000 claims started)

Revenue NSW Unclaimed Money (more than 261,000 claims started)

COVID-19 Disaster & Pandemic Leave Payments (combined across states, more than 231,000 claims started)

Victoria Unclaimed Money Register (more than 175,000 claims started)

NSW Dine & Discover Vouchers (more than 170,000 claims started)”

So that’s three lots of unclaimed monies (use it or lose it), a big chunk of emergency cash and Gladys, Dom and Vincenzo’s get-out-of-the-house stimulus package.

The fact that the NSW electronic vouchers even made the list tells us heaps, namely that good, seamless transactional integration and ease of use chalks-up big numbers fast.

The ‘unclaimed’ monies are a bit of banker humour; this is the money sitting dormant in accounts that treasuries help themselves to if you don’t get to it first. And it’s not really a budget measure, it’s just lazy down-the-back-of-the-sofa cash.

What this also tells us is that as great as AI-powered automation might be, when it comes to actual transactions it’s still the hard coding of the payments rails and other necessary authorisations that makes or breaks customer experience.

No one likes filling in a form and going through 20 questions to be told their application can’t be processed. The joy of the AI is that it prefills most of that guff for you and, because it’s a bank, it legally knows who you are.

That’s a sweet spot.

Policy by numbers

As government services minister looking for a better experience fast, Bill Shorten and his advisers will likely have a Pavlovian response to the idea they can get money or rebates into people’s accounts without huge queues forming out the front of Centrelink.

The holy grail that Tax is pushing, and has been for more than a decade, is that if it can see people’s simple financial affairs (PAYG salary, super, shares and negatively geared assets) it can spare taxpayers the bother of filing a return.

The model is that a good tax system is an efficient tax system and collects only what it needs to, when it needs to.

If that model can be positively extended to welfare, so that people moving from the labour market to government benefits have their declarations automated and essentially guaranteed from their accounts it would be a huge step-shift in efficiency and customer experience.

Pity the oligopoly

The challenge the government faces is that the CBA is pretty much the only bank doing this having built its new-ish core systems on SAP, the same software vendor underpinning Centrelink’s massive entitlements calculation engine.

The fact that really only one bank — and the biggest one that used to be owned by the government at that — introduces a swag of potential competition issues.

The unholy technical mess known as open banking has also demonstrated customers just want good service they can rely on and trust, rather than constantly seeking a better deal.

But it’s a much better place than Centrelink abusing tax data to derive fictitious debts, which was broken and misguided goal of the previous government.

The real question is whether CBA would be willing to ‘white label’ its Benefits Finder AI to other banks in the same way that NSW customer service minister Victor Dominello has offered to hand over Service NSW’s playbook for success to other jurisdictions.

That would be dangerously close to leadership.

