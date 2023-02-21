Domestic violence policies must hold perpetrators to account

Over the past few weeks, my colleagues and I at No to Violence have witnessed domestic and family violence become a hot debate topic ahead of the New South Wales election. I thank both major parties and the Greens for articulating how they, if they win government, will respond to the scourge of domestic violence across our communities.

Some of the policy reforms announced include a ‘Right to Know’ register, a review of domestic violence sentences, more local court magistrates, an inquiry into the need for specialist courts, funding for a specialist community centre in Western Sydney, and women’s health services.

These commitments are welcome, but an important part of the picture is missing: a focus on the perpetrators. For every victim-survivor of domestic and family violence who needs help, there is a perpetrator using tactics of fear, coercion, threats and control that causes her victim status and her need for help. Her safety relies on him stopping his abusive behaviour. We need to stop thinking we can police our way out of domestic violence and deal with it when it reaches crisis point. We need to intervene earlier, and better. We need to work with men now, instead of locking them up later.

The perpetrator intervention sector in New South Wales is chronically underfunded, under-resourced and under-recognised.

Men’s Behaviour Change Program providers are overwhelmed by demand and short-term funding cycles are inhibiting staff recruitment and retention. Men who want to make a change, who are seeking help and support to make better, more positive choices for their families, are on waitlists. Men who live in regional and remote areas have to travel hundreds of kilometres to access help.

There are too few specialised programs for men from CALD communities. Workers are leaving the sector in droves, put off by the lack of secure jobs and time spent dealing with the bureaucracy of having to apply and reapply for funding — time that would be much better spent providing services. And meanwhile, the domestic violence and family violence problem continues to deteriorate.

No to Violence has a 30-year history of working with men to end their use of violence. In the lead-up to the NSW election, we’re calling for all parties to commit to more. We need wrap-around services that support victim-survivors by keeping the perpetrators of violence in view.

We need to fund the perpetrator intervention sector properly, so men who want to change their behaviour can access the support they need when they need it.

We need to train the justice system to respond to family violence in its early stages.

We need to do more research on perpetrators and perpetration.

We need to shift the burden of seeking help off the victim-survivor and place it firmly on the men using violence.

Only then can we begin to tackle this gigantic, complex issue and keep our communities safe.

To read No to Violence’s full election statement, go to ntv.org.au/nswelection.

READ MORE:

Financial bodies unite to call for greater access to child abuse offenders’ super