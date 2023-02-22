A mainframe centre of excellence is needed to ensure sovereign capability

Many critical services and functions of government have relied on IBM mainframe technology for decades; as these mainframe systems were, and remain, the most available, resilient, reliable, best-engineered, secure, and scalable platforms for mission-critical workloads.

As I’ve observed since the early 1990s across the entire public sector landscape, these systems have evolved and matured in relative isolation, with only limited collaboration between government organisations.

This has led to unique operational instances that have introduced undue complexity, significant technical debt, higher total cost of ownership, little-to-no standardisation or ‘industrialisation’, limited interoperability, suboptimal software licencing, and systems that are vulnerable to increasing workforce pressures due to the declining availability of qualified mainframe subject matter experts.

This last point is critical.

It is not an exaggeration to state that at the current course and speed, government business services of national significance running on mainframe systems will outlast the limited pool of subject matter experts qualified to maintain and operate this technology.

Regardless of the inherent qualities of the mainframe platform, overly complex systems are usually brittle and can be the source of unnecessary failure modes that can challenge resiliency and heighten cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

This overly complex mainframe landscape, with high and escalating sustainment costs, has a risk profile that I believe is too high for systems of such national significance.

It is vitally important to understand that even with a number of initiatives currently underway to move some business workloads off government mainframes, at the current pace, the majority of mainframe-based workloads will outlast the extant cohort of subject matter experts running those systems.

If this staffing problem is not addressed, there will be a significant increase in operational risk due to skills shortages for mainframe support staff and fragmented support structures across multiple agencies. It is likely that there will also be a significant cost premium for running and maintaining disparate operations across multiple agencies.

By this stage, some readers may be thinking “just move the workload to the cloud”. If only it were that easy. There are certainly some workloads that could be moved to cloud (somewhere within the usual ‘six Rs’ paradigm of Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Repair) — but many of the workloads for one reason or another (outside of scope for here) will not be going anywhere, anytime soon.

Mainframe centre of excellence

To address the present and escalating risk posed by a declining workforce, I believe government should form a mainframe centre of excellence.

This centre of excellence would be dedicated to supporting the federal government mainframe estate, adjacent workloads and technologies.

The creation of a mainframe centre of excellence would provide numerous benefits by centralising, growing and nurturing technology expertise, and would:

De-risk the mainframe technology skills shortage

Enhance cross-government collaboration leading to better alignment with broader government goals and initiatives

Improve performance, efficiencies and cost-savings through the adoption of best practices, optimisation and streamlining

Increase innovation and proactive focus on continuous improvement

Enhance cybersecurity posture by having a centre of excellence that provides a focused and consistent security approach for all government mainframe systems, and

Focus on getting the best return on government investment from mainframe technologies.

The mainframe centre of excellence would align and integrate with the Digital Transformation Agency — Digital Skills Agenda, focusing on building digital skills across the government in relation to mainframe technologies, including mainframe modernisation, enabling the government to fully leverage the capability of its mainframe investment.

To get the best out of a mainframe centre of excellence, it should be a joint initiative between the government and expert engineering organisations from industry. Over time, there may also be deeper inclusion of state government agencies who, under new data-sharing arrangements, will be key partners in achieving the government’s vision under the Australian Data Strategy and Digital Government Strategy.

The future

Whether the Australian government continues to use mainframes over the long term is yet to be determined, but even if all extant mainframe workloads were actively in the process of migration to other platforms as of today, given the complexity of these workloads and deep interdependencies to other systems, government mainframes would still be running for many years to come.

With most of the current mainframe experts operating government mainframe systems set to retire within the near term, the government is at a critical juncture in how it maintains and operates these systems.

Postscript

I firmly believe similar centralised government centres of excellence should also be developed for the aging/esoteric Unix estate, AI/ML, data, cybersecurity and broader aspects of systems resiliency.

