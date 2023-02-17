Vivienne Thom now tasked with making ‘Set the Standard’ recommendations stick in parliament

The federal government has appointed Dr Vivienne Thom to lead its bipartisan parliamentary leadership taskforce, replacing former secretary Kerri Hartland, who first held the role.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher announced Thom’s new role on Friday afternoon.

“Everyone has the right to be safe at work, and our parliament should set the highest standard for workplace behaviour and culture,” the senator said.

The position adds to a long list of similar roles Thom has played amid scandalous allegations involving staffers and politicians on the hill, having also investigated the allegations about the nature of extra-marital relations between ex-education minister Alan Tudge and his Liberal co-worker Rachelle Miller.

In September last year, the commonwealth paid Miller a $650,000 settlement over her claims of bullying, harassment and discrimination by her former boss. The government did not admit liability in settling the matter.

Separately, Tudge resigned from politics last week, citing family and personal reasons including the death of his father.

“It has not been an easy decision for me but it is necessary for my health and for my family, amongst other reasons. I certainly have not taken this decision lightly,” Tudge told the house in his valedictory speech.

As taskforce chair, Thom will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of recommendations made by sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins’ ‘Set the Standard’ report.

Jenkins’ report was handed to the government in late 2021. This was followed by a public apology to victim-survivors in parliament in January 2022, with acknowledgments made in the house of representatives and senate.

At the time, Hartland chaired the taskforce, which formulated the bi-partisan statement.

Gallagher thanked the outgoing chair for her contribution. As previously reported in The Mandarin, Hartland was named the director-general of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) in December and so could not continue leading the taskforce.

“On behalf of the government and the taskforce, we thank Ms Kerri Hartland for her work as the first chair of the taskforce,” Gallagher said.

Thom has more than 30 years of public service experience. She was previously inspector-general of intelligence and security, the deputy commonwealth ombud, chief of the Royal Australian Mint, and commissioner of patents at IP Australia.

Senator Gallagher said the new chair’s experience, integrity and commitment to bringing about lasting, positive change would build on the progress and “important reforms” the taskforce has overseen to date.

“Dr Thom will bring a wealth of experience to this role, having previously conducted a number of sensitive and complex inquiries into allegations of misconduct,” she said.