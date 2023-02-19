RAAF Poseidon adventure hunts for North Korean sanction busters

The Royal Australian Air Force has sent a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft to maintain the hunt for vessels hoping to sneak around tough United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against North Korea, as the rogue nuclear power increasingly looks to cyber means to make a buck.

Part of Operation ARGOS, the RAAF surveillance missions seek to monitor and deter illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods in the region, as well as keep an eye on traffic coming in and out of the hermit state.

It’s far more than a symbolic flypast too, with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) becoming an increasingly active player in the industrialised methamphetamine market, buoyed by illicit cryptocurrency that makes transactions difficult to trace.

Because the illegal chemical is so effectively so cheap to manufacture, it remains viable to export literally by the tonne in exchange for often stolen or looted coin.

This month, US intelligence and security agencies published an advisory that the DPRK had now entered the ransomware (payable by crypto) stakes to help fund its cyber activities.

Australia has been on the receiving end of DPRK narcotic cargo in the past, most famously with the interception of the Pong Su, a small freighter that dropped more than 100 kg of heroin onto a beach in 2003 before being intercepted and seized by special forces four days later.

The ship was later scuttled at sea using a RAAF F-111 and two laser-guided bombs, a fairly blunt visual signal to imitators.

According to Defence, the P-8A Poseidon will fly out of Kadena Airbase in Japan. It said Australia has now deployed RAAF maritime patrol aircraft on eleven occasions and RAN vessels eight times in support of the operation since 2018.

“Operation ARGOS reinforces Australia’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and directly contributes to maintaining the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region alongside our partner nations,” said chief of joint operations lieutenant General Greg Bilton.

“Australia remains committed to enforcing UN Security Council sanctions and our own sanctions against North Korea.”

