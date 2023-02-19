Indigenous Ranger Sector Strategy still in the works, senate estimates told

The Indigenous Ranger Sector Strategy needs an Indigenous-led process in order to be finalised, the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) told senate estimates.

Following questioning from independent senator David Pocock, the NIAA’s Deborah Fulton hoped by the end of the financial year the agency would be able to share stakeholder feedback on the strategy.

“It will not be a final strategy, because I think the feedback is that we need an Indigenous-led process to finalise the strategy, which will result in some additional process,” the group manager said during the Friday session.

“So what we would be hoping to be in a position to share is the compilation of feedback across a wide range of consultations.”

An Indigenous Ranger Sector Strategy draft was published in April last year, according to the NIAA website.

The vision for the strategy is to “develop a vital Indigenous ranger sector empowered to manage Country sustainably, strengthen culture, provide economic and career opportunities for Indigenous people and communities and have a recognised role and voice in land and water management”.

The yet-to-be-finalised strategy aims to create an integrated, national approach covering Indigenous ranger organisations from both the private and public sectors.

As of 9 April 2021, there were 129 Indigenous ranger groups and 898.7 FTE contracted Indigenous rangers and coordinators.

At senate estimates, Fulton added the strategy would be finalised once the summary of the consultations was completed.

“It’s essentially something of a living process because it’s about how you grow the sector, have a more joined-up approach across commonwealth and jurisdictions and build the entrepreneurial capacity of ranger groups as well,” the public servant said.

Fulton added the feedback was informing whether an industry body should be established, with another issue under consideration being whether to expand the Indigenous ranger program.

Pocock asked how the Indigenous ranger programs were managed, with Fulton replying it was a combined effort across several teams.

“[A] grant management unit is set up, essentially to manage the administration of grants.

“Our NIAA colleagues in the regions have broad experience and usually have quite a lot of local knowledge and contexts and relationships with community groups in the region.

“And then our policy area in Canberra is made up of staff that many of whom do have a history and background in environmental management and ranger programs.

“So we all collaborate and work to our advantages,” Fulton said.

The public servant added the NIAA also collaborates with DCCEEW in this area.

