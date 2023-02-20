Statecraft, staff & structure determine Australia’s international influence

For Australia to get the most out of its statecraft, utilising all the tools at its disposal, greater coordination and mutual understanding are needed between its constituent parts.

A new report by the Asia-Pacific Development, Diplomacy & Defence Dialogue (AP4D) tackles this issue, asking what it looks like for Australia to use all the tools of statecraft in practice. It is the result of consultations with dozens of current and former officials working across Australian foreign, trade, development, intelligence and defence policy.

Consultations suggest that, while positive strides have been made, the federal bureaucracy remains unnecessarily siloed in its ability to collaborate effectively across government.

The core institutions of Australian statecraft — the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Defence, Home Affairs, Treasury, and others — often adopt different worldviews and understandings of the national interest. While contestability in assessing problems and prescribing solutions should be cultivated, the risk of incoherence grows when different perspectives are not reconciled in how Australia acts.

Personnel in international policy and national security agencies can sometimes lack the “intercultural capability” to understand the priorities, strengths and ways of working with other bureaucratic actors. Even today, many people from middle to senior management continue to have “single-track” careers, without diverse experience working across the tools of statecraft. Security clearance delays and inflexible working practices further hinder this.

There are steps the government can take to boost the diversity of professional experience of people working across international policy. Potential options include:

Creating an “international policy graduate program” across the government. Graduates would rotate between agencies while developing core international policy and diplomacy skills. This would aim to cultivate diplomacy and international policy capability across governments beyond DFAT.

Enabling greater location flexibility for staff across Australian capital cities, especially to attract and retain people from outside government and with diverse experience.

Expanding and embedding incentives (and removing disincentives) for staff to move between agencies and outside government throughout their career.

Expanding the use of secondments between international policy agencies to increase the range of professional expertise and broaden the tools of statecraft considered by agencies.

While these initiatives would enhance coordination at a staff level, embedding a coordinated approach must start at the top in how ministers make decisions and work together, including through Cabinet and its committees: in particular, the National Security Committee (NSC) and the Expenditure Review Committee (ERC). The current government has included the ministers for climate change and international development in the NSC. This could further expand to include the trade minister. Similarly for the ERC, the government could consider permanently including the foreign and defence ministers, regardless of who holds those offices.

While cabinet committee membership is important, this alone is no guarantee of well-coordinated policy and action (especially given the inevitable political and personality factors involved in any cabinet). One option is to consider imposing more structure and rigour on discussions. This could start with a review of cabinet decision-making processes at the political level and how bureaucratic structures support this.

More broadly, Australia needs an organising bureaucratic entity with a clear mandate to coordinate its international policy. Its primary function would be to conduct long-term planning and coordinate how tools of statecraft are used across government to avoid conflicts and generate greater coherence. This means having full visibility over the international policy and engagement of all government agencies.

DFAT would be best positioned to take on this role as an extension of its current functions. This would mean clearly mandating DFAT to lead and coordinate international policy across the government, while also providing it with the resources to run integrated policy development when needed.

An alternative model would be to boost the central coordination function of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. This would be preferable for a wider remit encompassing both international engagement and national security. A “National Security & International Policy Adviser” with a dedicated staff could play the coordinating function across government and lead on integrated policy when needed.

While understanding the important institutional differences between Australia’s cabinet system of government and the United States’ presidential system, lessons could be drawn from the US National Security Council.

Australia is already a sophisticated and effective international actor. Results of AP4D consultations suggest ways to ensure Australia gets the most out of its considerable national assets as the Indo-Pacific, and the world more broadly, becomes a more difficult environment to navigate.

