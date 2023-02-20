Gallagher explains how Labor arrived at $3 billion consultancy spend cut

Public service and finance minister Katy Gallagher told senate estimates last week that the $3 billion reduction in spending on consultancies in the APS was arrived at through questions on notice and senate estimates.

How that exact dollar figure of $3 billion was decided was asked by Greens senator Barbara Pocock, with Gallagher replying the figure was calculated while Labor was still in opposition.

“That was work we did in opposition based on the information we could elicit through questions on notice and processes like this about what the overall spending was,” Gallagher said.

“It was informed by questions on notice about the cost of labour-hire at a particular level versus a permanent employee at a particular level.

“We did that as part of our costings process. We took the decision to make it that figure, and it was essentially, from memory, and I’m trying to recall this, a percentage reduction over time, so a 10 per cent reduction in year [one] and a 12½ per cent in year 2 and up that way.”

Gallagher added there was additional save in advertising, travel, and legal.

The reduction in consultants and external labour hire spending has been attributed across the APS in terms of how much is expected from each agency, with agencies responsible for their own budgets, Gallagher added.

She said there were “many instances” of getting in external labour being more expensive than permanent workers.

“We do expect that there is a genuine reduction in expenditure that can happen, but how agencies choose to attribute that across their budgets is a matter for them,” the senator said.

The upcoming budget marks the second phase of the attribution.

“We did it in two steps, because we in part wanted the audit of employment to inform some of those decisions,” the senator said.

“It may be that it’s too hard to try and do a differential application based on how an agency uses its workforce, but that was the idea between attributing it for one year and then having it come back once that other work was complete.”

The employment audit underway looks to identify how external labour is being used within the APS, as a source of “central information”.

“We know that the labour hire issue has been more prevalent in some agencies than others, and we know that, for some, it’s not just a matter of reducing their labour force; it’s about looking at how they engage their workforce.

“We’re already seeing some changes in that, where we’re seeing departments choose to recruit permanently instead of on short-term or non-ongoing arrangements,” Gallagher said.

APS spending on contractors was a line of questioning in other sessions of senate estimates.

Services Australia said it was paying the equivalent of $280,000 to $300,000 a year for an IT contractor at an APS level 5 or 6.

As reported by The Mandarin, the Services Australia ICT Job Stream range for an APS level 5 is $78,487 to $84,693. For an APS level 6 in the same stream, the range is $86,883 to $100,466.

Pay was also named the top issue in the APSC survey results, with the commission hoping formal bargaining will begin by the end of March.

Back to the finance senate estimates: when asked by Pocock whether the government would spend less on consultancies during this financial year, Gallagher replied there was a clear expectation the public service would reduce its use of consultants, contractors and labour hire.

“I would also say we understand that there is also a need to spend in this area, partly because it’s going to take a bit of time to rebuild and get that capability uplift that we’re after and that rebalancing to occur,” Gallagher said.

“It is certainly the government’s view that we should be spending less on consultants and contractors.”

The public service minister said at another point during estimates that the expectation was to reduce the use of consultants, not cut it out entirely.

Pocock has previously called on the government to review the Big Four private consulting firms amidst the news a consultant from PwC leaked confidential information from a government process.

