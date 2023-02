Podger unleashed to clean out robodebt rot

The Albanese government could soon have the evidentiary trigger it needs to dissolve what was the persistently scandal-plagued Department of Human Services and its most recently bogged-up, re-sprayed and re-launched Services Australia.

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has heard Andrew Podger, the outspoken former head of the Australian Public Service Commission, has been called in to conduct an expert forensic probe into how the administrative elements of the unlawful shakedown gained a roadworthy certificate.

Outwardly, Podger’s report is intended to inform and address specific questions around the operation, behaviour and culture of the bureaucracy with regard to its handling of robodebt as they arise from the royal commission’s terms of reference, which they will do.