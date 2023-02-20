Queensland agencies mark one year of delivering health and education services for Norfolk Island

A partnership between the Australian and Queensland governments for state services to be provided to Norfolk Island has passed its first-year milestone, extending support services across education, health and culture for the island.

Since 1 January 2022, Queensland government agencies have been operating Norfolk Island Central School (NICS), have created new opportunities for local students to participate in sporting and extracurricular activities, and have provided support and oversight to the Norfolk Island Health and Residential Aged Care Service (NIHRACS).

Kristy McBain issued a joint statement on Monday with Queensland education minister Grace Grace underscoring the goal of continuing to embed and enhance health and education services on the island as part of the intergovernmental agreement.

The minister for regional development, local government and territories thanked Queensland agencies for delivering quality services for residents of the island located about 900km from Lord Howe Island.

“We’re working together to identify and negotiate additional services that Queensland may deliver in the future, and will engage with the community as we explore future opportunities,” McBain said.

The NICS services have expanded to offer new apprenticeships and traineeships for local residents and students. According to the government, a number of Norfolk Island locals have now signed training contracts across a range of industries.

In the past 12 months, the NICS was also central to an agreement signed by principal Russell Moore and the Parents & Citizens of the Norfolk Island Community with the Council of Elders to preserve, promote and revitalise Norf’k language and culture.

Meanwhile, officials from Queensland’s Metro North Hospital also played a leading role in the rapid COVID-19 response to help manage the island’s virus outbreak, delivering telehealth, expert clinical and corporate governance advice.

Grace said Queensland looked forward to continuing the partnership with the federal government to deliver services and opportunities tailored to the needs of the Norfolk Island community in 2023 and beyond.

“Queensland has a record of delivering high quality, culturally appropriate state services in remote and island settings, and I’m proud that we are now successfully delivering those services to Norfolk Island,” she said.

READ MORE:

Queensland set to provide services to Norfolk Island