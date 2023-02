Scomo’s former chief of staff’s notes cite craving for IT savings

Handwritten notes from Scott Morrison’s former senior adviser and later chief of staff, Charles Wann, taken during the Member for Cook’s stint as minister of social services and produced before the robodebt royal commission, have raised the question of whether Centrelink’s overlords may have been trying to recoup a massive IT cost blowout when concocting the illegal shakedown.

As a separate probe into one of Centrelink’s biggest IT contracts is now being undertaken by former defence and finance secretary Dr Ian Watt, the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has revealed a sequence of notes taken by Morrison’s former trusted staffer included references to a $1.1 billion IT project.

Now known as the Welfare Payments Infrastructure Transformation project (WPIT), the massive rebuild involved the retirement of the Model 204 mainframe application that, while venerated in its day as world-leading, had been sweated for two decades by governments.