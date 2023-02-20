Financial bodies unite to call for greater access to child abuse offenders’ super

Five peak bodies from the financial services sector have called on the federal government to expand plans to give child abuse victims access to an offender’s superannuation funds.

A submission from the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, CPA Australia, the Financial Planning Association, the Institute of Public Accountants and the SMSF Association says that the organisations support amending laws to ensure victims get financial compensation.

The peak bodies have responded to a federal government discussion paper that recommends victims or survivors are compensated from superannuation funds where compensation orders are unpaid.

This proposal is designed to remove the opportunity offenders have to store funds away in superannuation that are then not accessible to pay compensation.

The five bodies want the federal government to take these amendments further to incorporate other types of offending.

“We appreciate the rationale for permitting the early release of superannuation for child sexual abuse crimes,” the submission says.

“However, it is our belief that once this policy is implemented and commenced, victims and survivors of other crimes will also seek access to an offender’s superannuation savings for unpaid compensation orders.”

The joint submission argues that there needs to be an extension of this policy of access to offender superannuation funds for what the peak bodies define as “serious indictable offences” – offences for which criminal trials involving a judge and jury or judge alone would be held.

“A serious offence in the NSW criminal code is defined as one involving a prison term of at least five years. We think this would be a good definition to use in these cases,’ the submission says.

The peak bodies also point to a range of practical issues that arise from the proposal, such as the need to have regard for offences that may be committed by Australians in other jurisdictions.

“We believe that the relevant criminal processes of a foreign jurisdiction would need to be assessed to determine if a case ‘fits’ with the comparable Australian criminal law framework,” the submission says.

There are complex business arrangements that exist, and the peak bodies warn that the government will need to consider these to avoid unintended consequences when implementing this new policy.

“It is conceivable, for example, that a successful criminal prosecution of a partner may lead to follow-up civil action against their partnership,” the submission says.

“Similarly, criminal action against a specific director could lead to follow-up civil action against other directors for dereliction of duties.

“Those partners and directors who are the subject of civil action should not, in our view, have their superannuation balances at risk.”

