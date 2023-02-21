Authenticity tax? Digital Identity guardians slam Facebook’s user verification cash grab

Key players in Australia’s nascent government-backed digital identity ecosystem have slammed plans by Facebook and its parent Meta to monetise online identity verification, citing concerns about identity credential hoarding by platforms that already have poor reputations for privacy and security.

Meta on Monday said Australia and New Zealand would become the test bed for a new user-pays verification regime that will hit users with monthly fees of between $19.99 and $24.99 to get authenticity stickers and badges.

So far it appears businesses and government agencies are yet to be roped into the user verification shakedown that could generate the platforms billions in additional revenue if and when it is integrated with online marketing and lead generation. The move by Meta is essentially an authenticity tax because it imposes a levy on user verification.

“To help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster, today Mark Zuckerberg announced that we’ll begin testing a new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach,” Meta said in a statement.

“We’re starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what’s most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.”

Managing director of ConnectID Andrew Black immediately questioned what information Meta would be harvesting to monetise user authentication. ConnectID is part of the bank-backed Australian Payments Plus, a recent merger of domestic payments platforms that were supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is also a public supporter of digital identity.

“❌ Do we really want Meta and other social platforms to store my identity documentation and biometric images. Given the trust profile, these organisations have, wouldn’t it be prudent to reduce the data they have to store. Adding to this honeypot of data is not a good idea,” Black fumed on LinkedIn.

“❓ Does Meta actually intend to be some form of identity provider? Is there a turbocharged return planned for ‘Log in with Facebook’…” Black continued, before pointing to one particular paragraph in Facebook’s statement saying:

“This is a line we should be very wary about:

“Meta said Instagram and Facebook usernames will have to match a government-supplied ID document to be granted verification, and users will have to have a profile picture that includes their face,” Black said quoting a BBC post.

Black said verified identities on social media platforms could already be achieved in a way that reduced data sharing and protected privacy.

“There’s no need for compromises,” Black said.

The statements by Black represent another shot across the bow of social media platforms by the banks who have been wary of ‘Big Tech’ trying to muscle into the payments space for more than a decade, most recently with the now moribund Libra digital currency consortium. Banks in the UK are in open trench warfare with social media platforms over the proliferation of authorised push payments (APP) fraud that banks say is enabled by social media platforms not checking the authenticity of users and want Facebook and others to help pick up the massive cost of APP fraud that is now bigger than credit card fraud in Britain.

Australia is also a prime target for platforms shopping for regulatory outcomes because of its relatively small size and population and peak merchant stakeholder groups increasingly reliant on US corporate sponsorships.

Three Australian banks (CBA, Westpac and NAB) famously lost their attempt to repel Apple Pay by seeking an exemption from anti-cartel provisions in competition law to negotiate as group, a move that eventually made Apple the major force in consumer retail payments.

Notably, Apple and Google mobile pricing under Meta’s authenticity tax is steeper than a straight web subscription.

“Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android,” Meta said.

That means people using biometric facial recognition from their handsets to verify payments and log-ins from Meta’s competitors pay more to prove who they are.

It’s a bold and ambitious plan. So was Libra.

