Australian scientists crack secrets of Earth’s inner core from bouncing seismic waves

A solid “metallic ball” has been identified as a distinct layer inside the Earth’s innermost inner core, according to a new study from the Australian National University (ANU).

The findings, published in Nature Communications on Wednesday, suggest that a ball of iron (or internal shelf) with a radius of 650km comprises a fifth previously unknown layer of the Earth.

About 20 years ago, it was hypothesised there was an internal metallic ball at the heart of the Earth, which is separate from the outlier of the inner core. Previously, it was believed our planet’s structure comprised four layers, including the crust, the mantle, the outer core and the inner core.

Paper author Dr Thanh-Son Phạm, from ANU’s School of Earth Sciences, said his team’s data offered more evidence in support of this theory.

He went on to explain that his colleagues collected the data by measuring the speed at which seismic waves caused by earthquakes passed through the Earth’s inner core.

“By developing a technique to boost the signals recorded by densely populated seismograph networks, we observed, for the first time, seismic waves that bounce back-and-forth up to five times along the Earth’s diameter,” Pham said.

“Previous studies have documented only a single antipodal bounce.”

The paper’s authors analysed how seismic waves, which travel directly through the planet’s centre and then “spit out” to the antipode — or the opposite side of the globe to where the earthquake was triggered — then returned back to the source of an earthquake. This effect was like the energy of a ping pong ball, which bounced back and forth, the researchers said.

Anisotropy, which is used to describe how seismic waves speed up or slow down through the material of the Earth’s inner core, looks at the direction waves travel following an earthquake.

The peer-reviewed research considered data from about 200 magnitude-6 and above earthquakes from the last decade.

Researchers inferred that the variation of travel times of seismic waves for different earthquakes was caused by the crystallised structure within the innermost region of Earth’s inner core (comprising an iron-nickel alloy) being likely different to its outer layer.

“The findings are exciting because they provide a new way to probe the Earth’s inner core and its centremost region,” Pham said, noting the way seismic waves sped up or slowed down could be due to the angle from which they penetrated the planet’s innermost inner core.

The seismology research was undertaken with federal government-funded resources and services from the National Computational Infrastructure (NCI).

According to the researchers, the findings offer a better understanding of how the Earth formed and evolved. They also suggest a major global event during the evolution of the planet may be the reason for evidence the crystal structure or texture of the inner core shows a “significant” change.

ANU’s Professor Hrvoje Tkalčić said that Earth’s inner core was like a time capsule representing the planet’s evolutionary history.

“This inner core is […] a fossilised record that serves as a gateway into the events of our planet’s past. Events that happened on Earth hundreds of millions to billions of years ago,” Tkalčić said.

“There are still many unanswered questions about the Earth’s innermost inner core, which could hold the secrets to piecing together the mystery of our planet’s formation,” he said.

