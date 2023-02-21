Minns praises COVID-19 public sector workers

NSW opposition leader Chris Minns has praised the achievements of the COVID-19 pandemic NSW frontline workers.

Speaking at an event hosted by the McKell Institute in Sydney, NSW Labor’s Minns said it should not be forgotten that those in public service decided their personal health was less important than their vocation for their state.

“We can’t forget that in some instances, 23- and 24-year-old nurses and police officers were going into the middle of a disease and a virus that no one knew what the long-term effects would be [for] but lived up to the best traditions of public service.

“[They] put the long-term health consequences — affecting the central nervous system and the lungs — and decided that that was less important.

Minns said that if he had been sitting across the table from NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant, he was unsure he would have made different decisions in handling the pandemic.

“If we were in a similar situation or, heaven forbid, another variant of the virus or brand new public health disaster, we would listen to the experts and make decisions in the public interest,” he said.

Minns’ comments come as Unions NSW launched its campaign titled Essential Workers Deserve Better.

The union campaign is critical of the NSW government’s “stagnant wages, critical staffing shortages, unsustainable workloads and unsafe working conditions”.

NSW Labor is promising, if elected, to abolish the public sector wage cap.

“It has held back wages — both in the public and private sectors. And it has left industrial negotiations up to the lawyers,” reads the policy on the NSW Labor website.

“We will replace it with a better system — one that has worked in other states, to deliver fair wages, productivity growth, and better public services to the people of NSW.”

NSW treasurer Matt Kean said Labor’s policy would damage the economy.

“If Labor is true to its word then it will have submitted its policy of CPI wage increases to the Parliamentary Budget Office and it should come clean on how it plans to fund the billions of dollars it will cost,” Kean said.

“If Labor has back-flipped on its promise, then it needs to be truthful and explain why. If it hasn’t, it needs to explain exactly which projects and services will be cut to meet the $8.6 billion shortfall.”

Last year, protests were held about the NSW government’s 3% pay rise, with critics saying it was not keeping up with inflation.

According to the NSW Public Service Commission, there are 431,500 ongoing, temporary and casual employees within the NSW public sector, making it the largest public sector in the country.

