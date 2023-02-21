What all Australians need to understand to make our Voice heard

Indigenous communities can be so very different from mainstream Australia, and from each other.

If we drop a map of Europe onto Australia, we see that Sweden falls onto Arnhem Land and Spain onto the Great Southern Region of Western Australia, with Albany as its centre.

We know that the Swedish are very different from the Spanish. So why do we expect the people of Arnhem Land, the Yolgnu, to be similar to the Menang Noongar people of Albany?

They have different customs, food, languages and needs — the same as the Swedish and the Spanish. The same differences apply right across Australia.

Most centrally based politicians and bureaucrats do not really understand the differing needs of remote or even less remote First Nations communities. They assume a one-size-fits-all approach will work with crisis management.

The aggressive ‘intervention’ of John Howard and the blanket removal of the welfare card by Anthony Albanese are two examples in which the outcomes involved more damage and confusion.

There are certainly bureaucrats who understand and have contributed to positive results over many decades, but time and again their work has been underdone by poor understanding from others – as well as appalling decisions from politicians who pick and choose who to listen to.

That’s if they do listen.

In 2017, more than 200 people representing Indigenous groups, communities and nations across Australia signed the Uluru Statement of the Heart. This was a significant and rare event.

Mainstream Australia struggles to get the states and territories to agree on many things of national importance. Is it uncommon for different branches of government agencies to disagree on something? Think about the COVID responses or school curriculums.

Outside the public service, religious groups often cannot agree on important matters even within the same denomination, with examples being LGBTQI issues and the status of women priests.

Industry groups have been known to disagree vehemently with each other — as have unions — on all manner of policy approaches to issues like climate change and job creation.

It is true that not all Indigenous groups signed the Uluru Statement. Some representatives walked out of the discussions, which has been documented for all to see. Nothing has been hidden.

The great majority of participants signed the statement. That is an extraordinary outcome. Why don’t we highlight the agreement instead of the few that disagree?

There is a misguided expectation in some quarters that Indigenous communities must always agree with each other. That is an expectation we do not apply to ourselves, yet we apply it to “them”. Why the double standard?

In my work life, I have visited more than 30 distinct Indigenous communities. From Toomelah in northern NSW to the Torres Strait Islands and across the Northern Territory and Queensland.

I have worked and lived in many towns and communities where there is a significant Indigenous population. This includes the Riverina, the NSW north coast and across Queensland and South Australia.

I have also consulted for the World Bank and the United Nations on micro and macro-economic reforms in other cultures and visited many diverse communities in Turkey, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Vietnam.

In all these places, finding agreement could be a difficult task. In many ways, that was why these projects were funded and outside experts were engaged.

No matter the circumstances, there will nearly always be disagreement. There will always be some, often a minority, who take exception to a decision, an idea or a way forward. There will be plenty of people who are afraid of the impacts of change and fearful of the unknown.

My job overseas was to work with local bureaucrats to get outcomes beneficial to the economy and the community. I learnt very quickly that working with other cultures would be more successful and constructive if I didn’t make assumptions about their needs based on my culture and experiences; didn’t decide what was best for them before I arrived in their country or let minor disagreements destroy the process.

I had to work with the local people, the local politics and the bureaucracy to develop true ownership by those affected by change — this included ownership of the process, communications and eventual outcomes.

Back in Australia in the late 1990s, I went to remote Indigenous communities conducting research and feasibility studies into skills development, community development and small business start-ups. I found very quickly that traditional Indigenous communities, while part of the same country, were very foreign cultures:

English was not the first or often second language.

There were major cultural differences from urban Australian culture.

What worked in one community did not necessarily work in another.

As mentioned above, most centrally based bureaucrats and politicians did not really understand the remote communities and their local needs and tried a one-size-fits-all approach.

There was a history of many attempts at change over a long period and many consultants visiting communities with their ideas. Some were successful, many not.

Local people’s ideas were often unheard because of the language problems.

There was bound to be a range of things happening of which I was not aware and organisational and ideological politics in the background.

I had a lot to learn.

In the end, I understood that when working in Indigenous communities, I needed to use the same techniques as I used in overseas cultures. This included:

The use of interpreters and/or constant checking that there was mutual understanding of issues and processes.

Showing respect as a visitor and, where possible and respectful, following their customs. For example, if a community leader sat down in the red dust, I sat down in the red dust, and so forth.

Identifying the differences in behaviours and societal norms for males and females — this has been an important issue in all the cultures I worked in here and internationally.

Not assuming when someone looks happy and nods agreement that they understand as they are, maybe, just being polite.

Accepting there is often something at play of which I am unaware.

Understanding the communities differed from each other — the same as countries differ from each other.

So, we come to the Voice.

Around the world, continents have different mechanisms to bring the voices of their continental nations together. Australia needs that mechanism in place in the constitution.

The many nations who made up the continent that is Australia prior to British settlement can then have the means to be heard — a means that cannot be taken from them.

Indigenous communities will always struggle to be independently heard, so they need a Voice that formally and constitutionally brings together the majority of Indigenous Australia with needs, opinions and facts.

The change will not give them the right to rule — just the inalienable right to be heard.

It is obvious that our politicians and the public service must understand the differences and stop trying to apply the same solution to very different situations.

They should involve the locals, professionally and with respect — and see what happens.

