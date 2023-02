Compliance officer reveals how robodebt’s toxic, boiler-room culture broke clients and staff

A serving compliance officer with Services Australia has broken down giving evidence to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, describing how a colleague who dealt with a client who took their own life because of the illegal shakedown just shut down, and then never returned to work.

In a day dominated by senior lawyers providing hollow and technical explanations in evidence for why they didn’t act on, or refer up, advice identifying robodebt as unlawful, the very human cost meted out on coal-face customer service staff who were forced to dump phone calls from desperate clients to a machine exemplified the institutionalised disconnection between client and agency.

Jeannie-Marie Blake, a Services Australia compliance and debt operations officer for 23 years, described how the rollout of robodebt progressively removed human agency from customer interactions and transactions, despite many customers being in vulnerable, difficult positions.