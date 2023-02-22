Change continues at OIA, with new policy impact analysis guide

According to the new Australian Government Guide to Policy Impact Analysis, the Office of Impact Analysis (OIA) will be able to comment on the quality of policy impact analysis.

Previously known as the Office of Best Practice Regulation, the OIA has made several updates to the framework, which is effective from March 2023.

Mirroring the office’s name change, the guide was previously the “Australian Government Guide to Regulatory Impact Analysis”.

In the updated guide, federal agencies will no longer be able to self-certify documents as “impact analysis equivalents” without permission from the office.

Agencies may self-certify “only with the prior agreement of OIA”, according to the OIA’s document outlining the key changes.

“Testing of relevance to decisions [is] unchanged but OIA may now comment on, but not formerly assess, the quality of the analysis,” the document stated.

Impact analysis will only be certified by agency heads or deputy secretaries, with delegation no longer permitted.

The scope of impact analysis has also been reworded.

“Any policy proposal or action of government, with an expectation of compliance, that would result in a more than minor change in behaviour or impact for people, businesses, or community organisations.”

The previous scope was for regulation, defined as: “any rule endorsed by government where there is an expectation of compliance”.

Evaluation is now a standalone question as the final and seventh question.

“Too often this question is left until the last minute,” the guide stated.

“The impact analysis process ensures you give adequate and timely consideration to the real-world problems of making your policy work — and makes sure you will test its effectiveness and ongoing relevance.”

In the foreword to the new guide, assistant minister to the prime minister Patrick Gorman said good policy-impact analysis can unpick complexity.

“Impact analysis provides decision makers with information about how people, community organisations and businesses may be affected and how the costs and benefits fall across these groups,” Gorman said.

“Finally, every Policy Impact Analysis must be able to demonstrate that the decision being asked of government will deliver an overall benefit to our community.

“I encourage all advisers to government to work through the guide as policy is developed. Starting early is the key to providing government with robust, well considered, and evidence-based advice.”

