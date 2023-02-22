Here’s who’s representing the public sector at Sydney Mardi Gras 2023

With the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, the public sector will be represented by floats from the federal, state and local levels.

It is the first time since 2020 the parade will be on Oxford Street, as well as the first time a sitting prime minister – Anthony Albanese – will march.

At the state level, there are seven NSW public service agencies participating in the float.

The NSW Department of Education will march for the first time as part of its “Together We Thrive” float.

Arncliffe West Infants School teacher Owen Ikin said the float sent a strong message.

“I wouldn’t have dreamed of this happening 10 years ago when I first started teaching,” Ikin said. “This sends a message to anyone watching the parade that the department is backing its LGBTIQA+ staff.”

A spokesperson told The Mandarin the department was proud to be diverse, inclusive and reflective of the community.

“Entering a float in the 2023 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade sends a strong message to our LGBTQIA+ staff, as well as our students and their families, that the NSW Department of Education welcomes and includes everyone,” the spokesperson said.

NSW Department of Education secretary Georgina Harrisson will march behind the department’s float, alongside school performance deputy secretary Murat Dizdar, chief financial officer Sally Blackadder and 80 department staff.

The central feature of the float will be a tree of connection.

There was controversy over the inclusion of the department when the NSW Teachers Federation was initially rejected from the parade. The decision has since been reversed, with the union’s float titled “Inclusive Education- Pride in Progress!”

Returning public sector organisations include Fire and Rescue NSW, marching with a float called “Fire and Rescue NSW — We serve with courage, with care & without judgement”.

Commissioner Paul Baxter said Fire and Rescue NSW was proud to be an employer that is accepting of all backgrounds, sexualities and gender identities.

“It’s important that organisations such as Fire and Rescue NSW take the lead in celebrating LGBTQIA+ culture, and stamping out negative attitudes, prejudices and bigotry,” Baxter said.

The agency has already revealed its pride-themed fire truck, which will make an appearance at Mardi Gras.

Other NSW emergency services participating are the NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW State Emergency Service, with floats called “Our dreams fire our future” and “NSW SES PRIDE — Working Together Resilience Strengthens” respectively.

The NSW Ambulance float is called “GATHER for LGBTQIA+ Health!” The organisation already attended Mardi Gras Fair Day, with its “Bearamedic” in tow.

Transport for NSW has a float on Saturday called “Transport for NSW — Our People at the Heart”.

The Australian Federal Police will also participate with its “Fab Feds”, while NSW Police has a float titled “NSW Police Force: NSW Police Force GLLOing with Pride”.

Back in 2020, there was an unsuccessful attempt to keep police from marching, with 44% of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras annual general meeting members voting to exclude police. Activist group Pride in Protest raised concerns about police violence towards Indigenous people, while the board said to exclude the police would go against its value of inclusion.

The Department of Defence has a float called “Department of Defence”, according to the Mardi Gras website.

Australia’s two public broadcasters have their own sections: ABC with “Colour Your World” and SBS with “The many colours of joy”.

ABC is also broadcasting the event, having won the rights from SBS back in 2021.

At a local level, the City of Sydney will have a float called “Oxford Street, You’re so Sweet”.